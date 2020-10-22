IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RR vs SRH: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on 22 October.

The points table is beginning to get interesting in the second half of the tournament with the non-performing teams going all out in order to stay afloat. RR's victory over CSK in the last match was a welcome relief. They now have 8 points from 10 matches and sit third from the bottom.

With the pitches getting slower, the spinners are coming more into play and RR will again depend on Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia to get the job done against SRH. Hyderabad's middle-order somehow hasn't clicked and the RR spinners would look to pounce in on this weakness. They still require the other pacers to support Jofra Archer from the other end who has been magnificent.

That said, what was a huge shot in the arm was Jos Buttler finding form. His move to the middle-order seems to have worked as he hit 70 off 48 balls on a track where the other batsmen found it tough to get going. However, their biggest worry has been the form of Sanju Samson. He's gone bust after the first two matches and there are a lot of expectations from him. He needs to really step up during this crucial juncture.

SRH, on the other hand, need a win desperately. They have played one match less compared to the other four in the bottom half of the table and this is a crucial match for them. They have been finding it tough to get the consistency going. Their last match against KKR went into a Super Over which SRH lost and they will go into the RR match on the back of consecutive losses.

It is that middle order again which is causing them the problems. They need a lot more output from Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar. And they also seem to be hurting from the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department. Basil Thampi went for 46/1 from four overs against KKR. Maybe, they will be looking to get back Siddarth Kaul in place of Thampi. They will also be sweating over the fitness of Kane Williamson who suffered an injury against KKR.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament and RR won the match by five wickets in a thrilling chase where Tewatia and Parag batted with confidence and maturity.

With two teams desperately looking to stay afloat, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs SRH match in Dubai:

When is the 40th match of IPL 2020 between RR and SRH?

The 40th match of the IPL between RR and SRH is on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Where will the RR vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RR vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

