IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RR vs RCB Tomorrow Match: When and Where to watch Dream 11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and Broadcast timings in India and UAE

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the searing Abu Dhabi heat on Saturday to kickstart doubleheaders in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both teams are tied at four points, but the Steve Smith-led side are at the fourth place in the overall standings as of now, one place above Bangalore, on account of a slightly better run rate.

Saturday's match will be the first game for both teams in Abu Dhabi. Prior to this, RCB have played all three of their games in Dubai, while Rajasthan showed their batting might in their first two games in Sharjah before stumbling against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium is on the bigger side and Royals' experience of playing in Dubai should help them make more informed decisions. The afternoon start means dew won't be a factor and a dry pitch may offer assistance to spinners from both teams.

Since they have a settled overseas players' combination, one possible change in the Royals' playing eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game.

The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler's arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three of Smith, Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order. There's also a case of Smith dropping down the order to allow Jaiswal to open in order to ensure the youngster bats at his natural position and a left-right combination can go at the top.

Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday's afternoon match with two wins in three games.

RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.

The Bangalore franchise made three changes in the previous clash and are likely to give those players - Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann - another go.

The move to open the bowling with Washington Sundar paid off as the offie returned with figures of 12 for one in four overs in a game where more than 400 runs were scored.

Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians. Skipper Kohli is yet to set the tournament on fire and Saturday could be his day.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch RR vs RCB match:

When is the IPL match between RR and RCB?

The match between RR and RCB is on Saturday, 3 October 2020.

Where will the RR vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the RR vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

(With inputs from PTI)