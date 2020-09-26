IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RR vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (27 September). The Steve Smith-led side beat last year's runners up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs to start their IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note. The fact that RR registered the victory against such a strong IPL team and without the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes would have given them a lot of confidence.

Good news for RR is that Jos Buttler, who has completed his quarantine time since coming to UAE from England, will be playing in the match against Punjab. With no Stokes in the team, it is expected Smith who opened against CSK will drop down to No 4 in the batting order, with Yashaswi Jaiswal opening and Sanju Samson at 3.

RR will hope Samson comes good against Punjab as well. He had smashed 74 of just 32 balls, including 9 sixes and 1 four against MS Dhoni's team. With Buttler coming in, the top 3 of RR is filled with fiery batsmen.

On the other hand, Punjab too will be coming into this contest with a lot of confidence after their big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) two days ago. Led by skipper KL Rahul, who hit an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls, Punjab had posted a massive 206/3 in their 20 overs, batting first. They came out with goods with the ball in hand as well, dismissing RCB for a mere 109 and sealing the victory by 97 runs.

KXIP have good balance of spin and pace in their playing XI, and they bowled brilliantly as a group against RCB.

Both teams have momentum with them and it will be interesting to see which one of them goes on to win the battle on Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs KXIP match in Sharjah:

When is the ninth match of the IPL between RR and KXIP?

The ninth match of the IPL between RR and KXIP is on Thursday, 27 September 2020.

Where will the RR vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the RR vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

