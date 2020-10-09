IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming RR vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah.

RR got their campaign off to a good start with back to back victories against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, both their victories came at Sharjah, a stadium that has been a paradise for the batsmen due to the smaller dimensions of the boundaries.

Just as they moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for their next three encounters, things went downhill for the Steve Smith-led side. They endured three defeats on the trot (against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) was the lone warrior in their mammoth chase of 194 against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia powered them to victories. However, over-reliance on these three batsmen is a pressing concern and the team should rectify it quickly if they want to get their campaign back on track.

The team’s bowling department has been shakey so far. Hence, they brought in young Karthik Tyagi into the playing XI as a replacement for Jaydev Unadkat, who was proving costly. Again, the overreliance on Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal is too much, and their Indian seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Tyagi need to step up. Tom Curran is good with his variations but is yet to pull off a match-winning performance with the ball.

RR certainly need to bring their A-game against DC, who have looked impressive in the tournament so far. Young Shreyas Iyer will be a happy man as his team has clinched four victories from five games. The reason behind DC’s consistency is that they have stepped up as a unit. Even their replacements have made it count. Rabada has led the DC pace attack with finesse while Prithvi Shaw has consistently provided them with solid starts at the top of the order.

DC currently occupy the second position on the points table with 8 points from five games while RR (at seventh) are only ahead of KXIP with four points from five games.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs DC match in Sharjah:

When is the 23rd match of the IPL between RR and DC?

The match between RR and DC is on Friday, 9th October 2020.

Where will the RR vs DC match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the RR vs DC match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs DC match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews