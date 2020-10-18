IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs RR Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

On Monday, the Indian Premier League's sixth and seventh-ranked teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, will face off against each other in a match of immense consequence, with both teams' play-off hopes on the line.

CSK and RR have massively underperformed so far and find themselves near the bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition.

Both teams have six points from nine games, but Chennai Super Kings are just about edging it on net run rate.

With only five matches left, wins are crucial for both sides, and if either are hoping to be in the playoffs come November, they'll need a good result in this encounter.

Both teams have also lost their previous matches, with both defeats coming on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led CSK lost to league-leaders Delhi Capitals by five wickets, while RR were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's all you need to know CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match:

When is the match between CSK vs RR?

The IPL match between CSK vs RR is on Monday, 19 October, 2020.

Where will the CSK vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the CSK vs RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

