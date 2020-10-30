IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs SRH Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RCB are second in the league table with 14 points from 12 matches while SRH are at the sixth spot with 10 points from same number of matches.

A playoff spot is at stake for RCB in the match. The equation is pretty simple for them, win the match and qualify for the playoff. However, for that to happen, RCB would need to beat their current losing streak which is now two-game long.

Virat Kohli and Co have lost their last two matches against CSK and MI. And while the clash against SRH is not a do-or-die situation for RCB, with one more game in hand, a defeat would adversely impact their net run rate.

SRH, on the other hand, would be determined to put up a tough challenge. The Hyderabad franchise could reach 14 points with a win against RCB and MI in their last match. And could qualify for the playoff if RCB, DC, or KXIP don't reach 16 points and SRH possess a better net run rate than competitors.

SRH would once again rely on inspirational captain David Warner for his leadership and runs in the battle against RCB. Rashid Khan remains the franchise's top bowler with Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan providing able assistance.

For RCB the main concern is the fitness of pacer Navdeep Saini who missed the match against MI after suffering a split webbing in his right hand against CSK. His replacement Dale Steyn proved to be expensive against MI as RCB lost by five wickets. The franchise would also hope for runs from Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh just in case Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have another quite outing.

Here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs SRH match.

When is the 52nd match of IPL 2020 between RCB vs SRH?

The 52nd match of IPL 2020 between RCB and SRH is on Saturday, 31 October 2020.

Where will the RCB vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the RCB vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

