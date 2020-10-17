IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs RR: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to bounce back after their eight-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

RCB have won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but blundered tactically against KXIP on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.

RCB's five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings.

Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six with left-hander Washington Sundar (13), a baffling decision by the RCB.

Shivam Dube (23) was promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. The experiment didn't work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.

To add to RCB's woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn't pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

"We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don't come off. We're pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn't come off," Kohli said after the match.

Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament.

Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings.

After failing in his first match of the season, Ben Stokes, who has been elevated to the role of an opener, hit 41 before he was run out against the Delhi Capitals.

The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.

Jofra Archer spearheads the Rajasthan bowling unit, along with the spin duo of Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, who have consistently figured in an XI that has gone through a lot of chopping and changing.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match between RCB and RR:

When is the match between RCB and RR?

The IPL match between RCB and RR is on Saturday, 17 October 2020.

Where will the RCB vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RCB vs RR match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR match?

All IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

With PTI inputs