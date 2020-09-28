IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs MI: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

After winning their first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore experienced familiar problems with their bowling in the next match against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost by a massive 97 run. Virat Kohli would hope that his side won't repeat the same mistakes when they face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

RCB's bowling department conceded 200 plus runs against Punjab, with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. In the chase, the Bangalore-based side were bowled out for mere 109, with key batsmen like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch failing to make an impact.

Only leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looked to be in form when compared to other RCB bowlers while captain Kohli hasn't fired in the two matches. Still early days, but Kohli would know that a bad start to the season will only make things difficult in the future. It will be interesting to see if England all-rounder Moeen Ali would make his way into the playing XI against Mumbai to bolster the bowling attack.

For Mumbai, everything went as per the plan against Kolkata Knight Riders. They put up runs on board and the bowlers also impressed, picking up nine wickets during Kolkata's chase. Rohit Sharma was outstanding in that game, smashing 80 off just 54 balls. Pacers Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah bowled quite well while spinner Rahul Chahar was also economical in his four-over spell.

It's unlikely that Rohit will change his winning combination against Bangalore.

Here's all you need to know about match 10 of the IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians:

When is the IPL match between RCB and MI?

The match between RCB and MI is on Monday, 28 September 2020.

Where will the RCB vs MI match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the RCB vs MI match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

