IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, RCB vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to strengthen their case for a top four spot with a victory over struggling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Earlier in the season when these two sides met, KXIP captain KL Rahul made a sensational century – 132 not out – as they handed a 97-run thrashing to Kohli's RCB. It has been a remarkable turnaround for both the teams since that match. The win over RCB is the only time Punjab managed to grab all two points. Currently they are at the bottom of the table after seven matches, suffering defeats on six occasions.

RCB have won their previous two matches and they occupy third spot with 10 points. Both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in form but it's their bowlers who impressed in their previous match.

Bowling on a tough Sharjah pitch, RCB bowlers did a phenomenal job against Kolkata Knight Riders. Spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in their spells as they RCB reduced KKR to 112/9 in 20 overs, and won the match by a massive 97 runs.

For KXIP, Chris Gayle has recovered from food poisoning and will likely start the match against his former team. "To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time, the wait is over unless something dramatic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not," Gayle said.

After losing a few close matches, Punjab are in desperate state. A win could lift the morale of KXIP but RCB are the favourites and they will look to punish Rahul and Co for what happened in the previous match.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs KXIP match:

When is the IPL match between RCB and KXIP?

Match 31 of IPL 2020 between RCB and KXIP will be played on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

Where will the RCB vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the RCB vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

