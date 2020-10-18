Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, MI vs KXIP: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 18th, 2020
  • 10:24:52 IST

For a change, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will go into a game with winning momentum in their stride as they gear up to face high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 36 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

KL Rahul-led side secured only their second victory in this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Captain and Chris Gayle scored impressive half-centuries as KXIP chased down a target of 172 thanks to a last-ball six from Nicholas Pooran.

Gayle, who was playing his first match in this year's tournament, announced himself with a bang so that's the biggest positive for Punjab. But despite being in a very comfortable position, KXIP took the match till the final ball, and almost made a mess of the situation, like a few times they did already in this season.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle smashed fifties as KXIP returned to winning ways with a eight-wicket win over RCB. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians on Sunday: Sportzpics

There will be no room for errors for KXIP as they will be up against MI, who have been one of the best sides this season along with Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma's side has won five matches on a trot, with 12 points to their name from eight matches.

Quinton de Kock is in sensational form with the bat while the bowlers have also delivered when it mattered. But Mumbai, as a side, do not depend on one particular player and that has been their USP. On Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the team management will look to rest some of their key players or go with the same winning combination.

Here's all you need to know MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match:

When is the match between MI vs KXIP?

The IPL match between MI and KXIP is on Sunday, 18 October, 2020.

Where will the MI vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the MI vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Updated Date: October 18, 2020 10:24:52 IST

