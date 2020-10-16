IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, MI vs KKR: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians love playing against KKR. Before the start of the season, they had their best win percentage (for teams against whom they have played 10 or more matches) against Kolkata – 76 percent, with 19 wins from 25 matches. They continued that dominance with a comprehensive 49-run win over them earlier in this edition at Abu Dhabi and would be looking to get a double on them this season again at the same venue.

And with the way they are playing, there is every chance they can achieve that double. They are on a winning spree and will go into the match on the back of four consecutive wins. In the last match, they beat the formidable DC and it's the all-round contribution that was again the key.

Quinton de Kock has found form, Suryakumar Yadav has looked impressive with two fifties in a row. Ishan Kishan has also timed the ball well. Rohit has been a bit inconsistent but the last time he played against KKR, he made 80 off 54 balls and was named Man of the Match. The middle and lower order can tear attacks apart. So KKR have a lot to ponder about. They need their bowlers to step up after the thumping loss against RCB.

On a slowish Sharjah surface, they conceded an above-par 194 against RCB in their last match and then crumbled to 112/9 in the chase. Their batsmen need to fire after the abject performance. With Tom Banton coming in, Rahul Tripathi was again pushed down the order against RCB but they would look to bring him back to open the innings considering the fact that he had hit 81 against CSK when promoted up the order. Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell all need to raise their game. Maybe KKR should look to push Russell up the order in order to get the best out of him. With the pitches getting slower, KKR might look to bring back Kuldeep Yadav again.

With the form and confidence that MI are in and considering their record over KKR, they start off as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the MI vs KKR match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the 32nd match of the IPL between MI and KKR?

The 32nd match of the IPL between MI and KKR is on Friday, 16 October 2020.

Where will the MI vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time does the MI vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

