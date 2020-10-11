IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, MI vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI would be looking to retain their position at the top of the table when they take on DC in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai are at the second position in the table with eight points from six matches while DC are top with 10 points.

Both teams will go into the match high on confidence having won their last three matches respectively. MI beat RR convincingly in their last match while DC beat the same opponents easily in their last game. Just like last year, MI have played as a unit with different individuals stepping up at different times. DC too haven't depended on individuals and played as a unit.

The biggest threat to DC will be MI's power-hitters. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have been in good form and hitting them big. Their top order has also looked good, it will be a challenge for the DC bowlers to stop this rampaging MI batting line-up.

It will be a battle of power vs smarts. MI have power in their batting line-up while the DC bowlers have bowled intelligently through the tournament. Rabada and Nortje have shown the flair and aggression while Ashwin, Axar and Harshal have displayed their wits with change in lengths, pace and variations.

There is a lot of flamboyance in the DC batting line-up as well and with Shimron Hetmyer hitting form in the last match against RR, their batting line-up looks formidable.

MI's pacers have impressed and Rahul Chahar has played the Batman and Robin roles time and again. It will be fascinating to watch the battle of DC batsmen vs the likes of Bumrah, Pattinson and Boult. MI need more from their fifth and sixth bowling options and this is where Krunal Pandya, who has been inconsistent, and Kieron Pollard will need to step up.

There is very little to separate the two sides. And we can expect a cracker in Abu Dhabi.

Here's all you need to know about the MI vs DC match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the 27th match of the IPL between MI and DC?

The 27th match of the IPL between MI and DC is on Sunday, 11 October 2020.

Where will the MI vs DC match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the MI vs DC match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs DC match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

