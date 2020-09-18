IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, MI vs CSK: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

After a long delay, the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on Friday when defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians take on three-time title champions Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Two of IPL's most successful teams will aim to start on a winning note straightaway with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai holding a slight edge over MS Dhoni's Chennai. CSK will be without Suresh Raina - a key member who left the squad due to personal reasons and will not participate in this season's tournament. After Raina's departure, two cricketers from the CSK squad – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – along with other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 as soon as they team landed in UAE.

The off-field issues may have put slight pressure on Dhoni and the rest, a team that depends on the experience of international players.

Mumbai, on the other hand, will miss Lasith Malinga's services this season. He has been a consistent performer for the team and performed the role of a match-winner over many years. While CSK's bowling is their biggest advantage, Mumbai's strong point is their batting. In the spin department, Chennai look to have an upper hand while Mumbai's pacers, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, will hope to cause damage.

Not much is known about the pitch conditions in Abu Dhabi, but if it's on the slower side, Chennai's spinners will likely play a crucial role.

Here's all you need to know about the first IPL match between MI and CSK:

When is the first IPL match between MI and CSK?

The first match between MI and CSK is on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

Where will the MI vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the MI vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all team previews