IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KXIP vs SRH Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd Match of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

The competition is getting hotter, especially in the bottom half of the table. The struggling teams are going all out in their bid to stay alive. Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have upped their ante to remain in the race for Playoffs. SRH are fifth while KXIP are sixth in the table with both on eight points, but SRH having a better net run rate.

This is a crucial match for both the hands in their bid to stay one step ahead of the rest of the second half teams.

KXIP have the momentum on their side. After just one win in first seven matches, they have bounced back to win three on the trot. They have defeated RCB, MI and DC, the top three in the table.

Chris Gayle has had a visible impact in that batting line-up. But the biggest positive from the last match was the middle order. Nicholas Pooran played a flamboyant innings of 53 off 28 balls while Glenn Maxwell might have got the much-needed confidence with a 24-ball 32. The openers missed out in the last match, but they have been consistent through the tournament. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have set the platform time and again but somehow, the rest weren't able to get them past the finish line. KIXP will need to make it a habit of winning the key moments and closing down matches.

The inexperienced bowling attack has done well so far. M Ashwin has impressed since his inclusion. Ravi Bishnoi has grabbed eyeballs with his performances under pressure and so has Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami has led from the front as the spearhead of the bowling attack and has been brilliant.

KXIP always looked a formidable side on paper and now they seem to be playing like one.

SRH made it difficult for themselves with three losses in a row. But they got back to winning ways in the last match with a thumping win over RR. The biggest positive for them was the fact that they won the match without significant contributions from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. There was too much reliance on the two. And they also did it in the absence of Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey finding form and Vijay Shankar finally clicking were two huge shots in the arms for SRH.

The inclusion of Jason Holder too worked as he picked up three wickets. T Natarajan has lost his way a bit and SRH would hope the yorker-master gets back to his best during the crucial phase. It will be interesting to see if SRH persist with Holder if Williamson gets fit.

It's will be KXIP's batting vs SRH's bowling. The Gayle vs Rashid Khan battle could be fascinating.

With momentum on their side, KXIP start off as slight favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs SRH match in Dubai:

When is the 43rd match of IPL 2020 between and KXIP and SRH?

The 43rd match of IPL 2020 between and KXIP and SRH is on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the KXIP vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

