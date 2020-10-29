IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KXIP vs RR Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

It's another do-or-die game for Rajasthan Royals as they take on KXIP. RR sit second from the bottom with 10 points from 12 matches while KXIP are on 12 points from 12 matches. The manner of win against table-toppers Mumbai Indians would have given RR a lot of confidence. They won the match by eight wickets and 10 balls to spare, chasing down 196 against a strong Mumbai bowling line-up.

Ben Stokes finally fired at the top with a brilliant century. He struggled earlier to start off but his move to open the batting finally worked for RR. Their biggest concern though is Steve Smith's form; he's been very inconsistent and has had scores of 16 not out, 19, and 11 in the last three innings. Overall, he's averaged just 25.09. RR would need him to get back to his best as soon as possible.

Jofra Archer has been excellent in the bowling department and the spinners - Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia - too have formed a vital cog in the middle overs. However, the lack of output from the Indian pacers is a worry for them. Ankit Rajpoot got hammered for 60 runs from his four overs against MI, while Kartik Tyagi went for 45/1 in his four. They need to improve their death bowling as well.

Apart from these concerns, they have to face a rampaging KXIP side that has won five matches in a row. KXIP's death and middle overs bowling has been brilliant and the arrival of Chris Gayle has breathed a lot of confidence and positivity into the side. Mandeep Singh's emotional unbeaten half-century against KKR has further lifted the mood in the camp.

While they have done many things right, they would like Glenn Maxwell to fire with the bat if and when needed and demand a bit more consistency from the middle order.

When these two teams met earlier in the tournament in Sharjah, RR chased down 224 with three balls to spare thanks to half-centuries from Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tewatia.

With two teams fighting to stay alive, we can expect an enthralling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs RR match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the 50th match of IPL 2020 between KXIP and RR?

The 50th match of IPL 2020 between KXIP and RR is on Friday, 30 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the KXIP vs RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews