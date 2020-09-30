IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KXIP vs MI Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Putting behind a closely fought encounter—one that resulted in a defeat— against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will look to come out all guns blazing when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi.

Against RCB, MI lost their top order (consisting of star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav) quickly and all the burden came on the middle order. Young Ishan Kishan played a scintillating knock of 99 runs from just 58 balls and he was ably supported by West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard, who hammered 60 off 24 balls.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit had a poor start against Chennai Super Kings in the lung-opener, before bouncing back with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and almost winning against RCB.

The team’s openers would have to lay a solid foundation for their middle-order batters and this will benefit them both while setting targets or chasing. The most pressing concern, however, happens to be their bowling. Despite boasting of Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson in their ranks, they were hammered all around the park, that too in Dubai where boundaries are not as small as Sharjah. Over-reliance on their death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah is going to cause problems and hence, the bowling must deliver as a whole.

Kings XI Punjab too have begun their campaign on a similar note, having won only one game (against RCB) and going down against Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals (in a Super Over thriller).

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have impressed everyone with their hitting prowess so far. However, it will be interesting to see if the middle order steps up in case of a rare failure.

Young leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the talk of the town and provided the team breakthroughs at regular intervals. In Mohammed Shami, they have one of the best death bowlers and in Sheldon Cottrell a really handy option for the powerplay overs. Yet, in their last match against RR, Shami and Cottrell went for 13.25 and 17.33 runs per over respectively. As senior campaigners, the two will aim to lead by example against MI.

From the perspective of the points table, both teams have two points and will be inching to get a win to move up the ladder.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the KXIP vs MI game:

When is the IPL match between KXIP and MI?

The match between KXIP and MI is on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs MI match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the KXIP vs MI match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast KXIP vs MI match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also catch LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.