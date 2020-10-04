IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KXIP vs CSK: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Putting behind three consecutive defeats, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to make a comeback when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. The margin of defeat was only seven runs, but as skipper Dhoni pointed out post the match, the team has made the same mistake game after game and paid the price for it.

Their bowling leaked too many runs at the death, that too against the young duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Still, they would have fancied getting 165 given the depth in their batting. The Yellow Army, however, failed to get the start that they would have liked, and once again all the burden of pulling off a rescue act fell on the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35 balls) and MS Dhoni (47 off 36) did show flashes of brilliant strokeplay but it wasn’t enough to the team over the line. Against KXIP, their batting unit, especially the top-order, should join the party and that will definitely boost the morale of the side.

In contrast, for KXIP, it has been their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have impressed anyone with their hitting prowess so far. In their last game against MI, it was a rare failure for the two stylish right-handers, and that exposed KXIP’s middle-order woes. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 27 balls) was the lone warrior, and more often than not it’s a team effort that wins you cricket matches.

Sheldon Cottrell went for five runs per over, but barring him, all the other bowlers were way too costly. Again, the team would like to make a mark for itself and prove that they are not over-reliant on their star openers.

As far as the points table is concerned, both teams have only won one game after playing four matches.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs CSK match in Dubai:

When is the 18th match of IPL between KXIP and CSK?

The 18th match of the IPL between KXIP and CSK is on Sunday, 4 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the KXIP vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews