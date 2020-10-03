Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KXIP vs CSK Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 3rd, 2020
  • 16:36:29 IST

Putting behind three consecutive defeats, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to make a comeback when they take on Kings XI Punjab in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. The margin of defeat was only seven runs, but as skipper Dhoni pointed out post the match, the team has made the same mistake game after game and paid the price for it.

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. Sportzpics

CSK fans would have hoped for a better result against SRH, especially with the inclusion of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, but it was not to be. Sportzpics

Their bowling leaked too many runs at the death, that too against the young duo of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. Still, they would have fancied getting 165 given the depth in their batting. The Yellow Army, however, failed to get the start that they would have liked, and once again all the burden of pulling off a rescue act fell on the middle order. Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35 balls) and MS Dhoni (47 off 36) did show flashes of brilliant strokeplay but it wasn’t enough to the team over the line. Against KXIP, their batting unit, especially the top-order, should join the party and that will definitely boost the morale of the side.

In contrast, for KXIP, it has been their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have impressed anyone with their hitting prowess so far. In their last game against MI, it was a rare failure for the two stylish right-handers, and that exposed KXIP’s middle-order woes. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 27 balls) was the lone warrior, and more often than not it’s a team effort that wins you cricket matches.

Sheldon Cottrell went for five runs per over, but barring him, all the other bowlers were way too costly. Again, the team would like to make a mark for itself and prove that they are not over-reliant on their star openers.

As far as the points table is concerned, both teams have only won one game after playing four matches.

Here's all you need to know about the KXIP vs CSK match in Dubai:

When is the 18th match of IPL between KXIP and CSK? 

The 18th match of the IPL between KXIP and CSK is on Sunday, 4 October 2020.

Where will the KXIP vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the KXIP vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com 

The Squads (From):

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: October 03, 2020 16:36:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by 49 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by 49 runs

Rahul Chahar bowls out the final over, giving away four off it as Mumbai Indians record a sizeable 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders to bring their losing run in the UAE to an end as well as collect their first points of IPL 2020. A good day all-round for the title holders with the captain bouncing back to form and their champion bowler getting his rhythm back, virtually bringing the contest to an end by getting rid of Russell and Morgan in one over.

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season

That's the game for Punjab. They beat RCB by 97 runs, a massive victory for them. Chahal the last man to be dismissed. Fuller from Ashwin, Chahal sweeps but missed and the ball hits the pad, Punjab appeal and umpire raises the finger to finish the game. Punjab collect their first points. An embarrassing loss for RCB.

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KXIP Match, Full cricket score: Stoinis, Rabada’s heroics help Delhi beat Punjab in Super Over
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KXIP Match, Full cricket score: Stoinis, Rabada’s heroics help Delhi beat Punjab in Super Over

And that's it. Two off the second ball and DC have clinched the win. Down the leg stump line and Pant guided it to fine leg region, the fielder cut it off and threw but by that time, two runs had been completed. DC finally wins the contest, after almost giving it up and collects two points. Punjab and especially Mayank must be gutted.