IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KKR vs RR Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Eoin Morgan and Steve Smith will be under pressure as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face each other in their final match of the round-robin stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are on 12 points from 13 matches and need a win to keep hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs.

RR are coming into the match after a superb win against Kings XI Punjab so they will look to make most of the winning momentum. In terms of net run-rate, Rajasthan (-0.377) are also better than Kolkata (-0.467) so a victory will be crucial in their efforts to make it to the playoffs.

KKR suffered defeats in their previous two matches which seriously dented their chances of securing a top four spot. A positive result on Sunday and the team will end up with 14 points but they will have to wait for other match results to go in their way. The net run-rate is a significant factor and KKR's number is lower than all teams except Chennai Super Kings.

Since it's a must-win for both the teams, expect fierce cricket from both the teams.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR:

When is the 54th match of the IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR?

The 54th match of the IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR is on Sunday, 1 November 2020.

Where will the KKR vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the KKR VS RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

