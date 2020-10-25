Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KKR vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 25th, 2020
  • 13:47:38 IST

Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are heavily involved in the race to seal playoffs spot, so when the teams meet each other in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.

KKR currently occupy the fourth spot with 12 points to their name while KXIP sit at place below with 10 points.

Both teams have won their previous matches, with KKR beating a strong Delhi Capitals by 59 runs while the Punjab side overcame a challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders in action against Delhi Capitals, Sportzpics

While KKR have been plagued with inconsistency, KXIP started the season on a bad note, losing a few close matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team have found their mojo in the second-half of the tournament, winning their last four matches.

Good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine showed form in their last game, smashing 64 off just 32 balls and also bowled his full quota of overs. Pat Cummins also impressed with the ball against Delhi Capitals.

Last time when these two sides met, KKR won the match by two runs so this time around, KXIP will look to take full advantage of their winning momentum and script a revenge act in Sharjah.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs KXIP:

When is the 46th match of IPL 2020 between and KKR and KXIP?

The 46th match of IPL 2020 between and KKR and KXIP is on Monday, 26 October 2020.

Where will the KKR vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time does the KKR vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 13:47:38 IST

