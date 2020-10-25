IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, KKR vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are heavily involved in the race to seal playoffs spot, so when the teams meet each other in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.

KKR currently occupy the fourth spot with 12 points to their name while KXIP sit at place below with 10 points.

Both teams have won their previous matches, with KKR beating a strong Delhi Capitals by 59 runs while the Punjab side overcame a challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

While KKR have been plagued with inconsistency, KXIP started the season on a bad note, losing a few close matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team have found their mojo in the second-half of the tournament, winning their last four matches.

Good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine showed form in their last game, smashing 64 off just 32 balls and also bowled his full quota of overs. Pat Cummins also impressed with the ball against Delhi Capitals.

Last time when these two sides met, KKR won the match by two runs so this time around, KXIP will look to take full advantage of their winning momentum and script a revenge act in Sharjah.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs KXIP:

When is the 46th match of IPL 2020 between and KKR and KXIP?

The 46th match of IPL 2020 between and KKR and KXIP is on Monday, 26 October 2020.

Where will the KKR vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time does the KKR vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

