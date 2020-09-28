IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, DC vs SRH Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer and guided by coach Ricky Ponting, take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Game 11 of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It's an encounter between two sides who find themselves at different ends of the points table. DC are the only team to win both of their opening matches. On the other hand, SRH are the only side to have lost both.

A top-heavy SRH has concerns in the middle order. Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match but as soon as he got out their comfortable-looking chase wilted.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Manish Pandey was the only batsman to get a score of notice as he scored 51 off 38 after openers got out. Wriddhiman Saha struggled to get going and SRH managed only 142/4 in a match they would end up losing by seven wickets.

SRH would want to turn their campaign around against DC but for that their top order, Warner, Bairstow and Pandey, have to score big to cover up for the brittle middle order.

DC come into the match riding high on confidence and would aim to continue their winning run. Prithvi Shaw came good for them against Chennai Super Kings with a half century while Marcus Stoinis showed against Kings XI Punjab that he can play the role of the finisher. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been good in the two outings so far.

DC's bowling department has impressed in particular. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been quick and accurate while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have been crafty and economical. On balance, DC are the favourites for the Tuesday clash.

Here's all you need to know about match 11 of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

When is the IPL match between DC and SRH?

The match between DC and SRH is on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

Where will the DC vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the DC vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

