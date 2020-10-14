IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, DC vs RR: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th game of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to carry forward the confidence from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. That win would have been a massive relief after four losses on the trot. They are third from the bottom with six points and would be looking to achieve consistency now. It seemed as if the struggle story would continue in the SRH match as well after they were 78/5 from 12 overs in the chase of 159, but Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag showed great resilience and maturity to pull off the chase.

Tewatia has been consistently performing well with the bat and ball and he will be their go-to man this time around as well. Parag getting some form would be a huge shot in the arm for the middle order. The top order needs to step up though, these are some of the big names in Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. Samson has fluffed after a solid start in the first two matches. It will be interesting to see where Ben Stokes bats, he opened in the last match but the move didn't work. The other question is whether RR will persist with Robin Uthappa who has been struggling to get runs under his belt.

The bowling department did well against SRH. Jofra Archer, who's been brilliant in the powerplay, and Tewatia will be the key against a formidable DC batting line-up.

After three wins in a row, DC lost against Mumbai Indians in the last match. The injury to Rishabh Pant has given them a selection headache. In the last match, they had to drop Shimron Hetmyer who was slowly finding his groove and get in wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Ajinkya Rahane too had to be drafted in. A lot will be expected of Carey in that middle order.

It seemed like a rare off day for DC against Mumbai Indians. They, however, need to step up their fielding. Prithvi Shaw had a tough time against Mumbai Indians and it's these small things that can turn matches.

The pitches are getting slower and batsmen are finding it difficult to score. Adaptability will be key going into the match.

With RR gaining some momentum and DC looking to bounce back, we can expect an intriguing encounter.

Here's all you need to know about the DC vs RR match in Dubai:

When is the 30th match of the IPL between DC and RR?

The 30th match of the IPL between DC and RR is on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

Where will the DC vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the DC vs RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

