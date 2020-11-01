IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, DC vs RCB Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday could've been dead rubber if the teams had maintained their superb form they showed a few weeks back. But both teams have lost consecutive matches – Delhi losing their last four while RCB suffering three defeats on a trot. Now, this is a must-win situation for both teams with net run-rate also coming into the picture.

At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also have secured same number of points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR).

A victory on Monday will propel RCB into the top two and they will then play the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. If they lose, then they will have to depend on other results. If Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad win their final matches then RCB could miss out on the top four because of NRR.

Not many expected Delhi Capitals would be in this kind of situation during the business end of the tournament. At one point, they were favourites to finish on the top but their fortunes took a terrible turn. Now their situation is similar like RCB. A win would guarantee the second spot on the table. A loss and victories for Punjab and Hyderabad would result in their departure.

So there's pressure on both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's team possesses experienced international players while Iyer's side has the youngsters who have shown their abilities in the previous matches. If everything goes right, this could be a cracker of a game.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs RCB match:

When is the 55th match of the IPL 2020 between DC vs RCB?

The 55th match of the IPL 2020 between DC vs RCB is on Monday, 2 November 2020.

Where will the DC vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time does the DC VS RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews