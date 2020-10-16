IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, DC vs CSK Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back to winning ways. After a long struggle, CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday to break their losing streak.

They have so far only won three out of eight contests and would need to win at least five from the next eight to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

It's a tough challenge no doubt but a team comprising of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni can never be discounted.

It was Dhoni's astute captaincy that helped CSK beat SRH. Their decision to bowl as many as seven bowlers and to make Sam Curran open the innings paid rich dividends.

Now they face table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah, a stadium where balls flying out of the ground has become a common spectacle, but the pitch has been slowing down for the last few matches and CSK are expected to continue with three spinners who played against SRH - Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

DC's bowling on the other hand has emerged as the best among all the teams in this edition of IPL. They rely equally on their pacers and spinner. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been highly impressive and have been ably assisted by R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

DC also boast of terrific batsmen like Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Marcus Stoinis. However, consistency has been an issue for the batting lot and CSK would be looking to target this weakness.

There's still no confirmation on whether DC captain Shreyas Iyer will play in the match after he injured his shoulder in the last contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Here's all you need to know about the DC vs CSK match in Sharjah:

When is the match between DC and CSK?

The IPL match between DC and CSK is on Saturday, 17 October, 2020.

Where will the DC vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the DC vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

