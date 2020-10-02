IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs SRH Today Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

In a very unusual scenario, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are bottom of the Indian Premier League standings, will lock horns with seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the ongoing cash-rich league on Friday.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the standings after below-par starts to their campaign, and clearly have their task cut out for the rest of the tournament.

After suffering losses in their first two matches, it was only in their previous clash (against Delhi Capitals) that SRH claimed the season’s first win, thanks to the bowlers as well as openers David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53).

Rashid Khan spun a web, picking three wickets for just 14 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 2/25.

What’s more, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson finally made a return to the playing XI, and impressed right away, scoring 41 off 26 deliveries. Williamson was given the nod ahead of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, and the SRH team management may not want to change a match-winning side.

CSK, meanwhile, will be looking to start afresh after a six-day break following their defeat to DC on 25 September. The Men in Yellow were completely outplayed in that match, as Prithvi Shaw (64) and DC’s bowling department, led by Kagiso Rabada, gave CSK a night to forget.

They have, however, received a huge boost ahead of the crunch South Indian derby — Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit for the marquee clash. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same on Thursday.

Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 71 runs in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians, sustained a mild hamstring injury in that game, and eventually missed the two matches that followed. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo will be in line to make his first appearance this season. Bravo, who played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recently, picked up a niggle during the tournament, and did not bowl in the final against St Lucia Zouks. England’s Sam Curran has been stepping up in Bravo’s absence, and has impressed, picking up five wickets in three games.

It will certainly be a big game for both these sides, more so for CSK due to the fact that they have reached the IPL playoffs in every season they have taken part in.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch CSK vs SRH match:

When is the IPL match between CSK and SRH?

The match between CSK and SRH is on Friday, 2 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the CSK vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav