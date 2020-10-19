Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming CSK vs RR: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 19th, 2020
  • 9:49:10 IST

On Monday, the Indian Premier League's sixth and seventh-ranked teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, will face off against each other in a match of immense consequence, with both teams' play-off hopes on the line.

CSK and RR have massively underperformed so far and find themselves near the bottom of the points table in this latest edition of the competition.

Both teams have six points from nine games, but Chennai Super Kings are just about edging it on net run rate.

With only five matches left, wins are crucial for both sides, and if either are hoping to be in the playoffs come November, they'll need a good result in this encounter.

Both teams have also lost their previous matches, with both defeats coming on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led CSK lost to league-leaders Delhi Capitals by five wickets, while RR were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

File images of Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Images" Sportzpics for IPL

Here's all you need to know CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match:

When is the match between CSK vs RR?

The IPL match between CSK vs RR is on Monday, 19 October, 2020.

Where will the CSK vs RR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the CSK vs RR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs RR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 09:49:10 IST

