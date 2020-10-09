Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs RCB Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 9th, 2020
  • 14:08:24 IST

Out-of-form Chennai Super Kings will take on an inconsistent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

IPL 2020 has witnessed contrasting starts from both these teams - CSK, used to early domination in the league phase, have lost four out of their six matches, while traditional slow starters RCB have won three of their five games. Both teams are coming off defeats in their last matches, and Saturday's encounter will be a battle of wits between the current and former India captains.

For CSK, barring Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, nobody seems to be getting runs. Their batting order has been in scrutiny this year, with Sam Curran batting ahead of skipper MS Dhoni at times and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja not getting enough balls to play.

The match between CSK and RCB will also be a battle of wits between the current and former India skippers.

The match between CSK and RCB will also be a battle of wits between the current and former India skippers.

It will also be interesting to see what approach does CSK take with an out-of-sorts Kedar Jadhav. The India international has not contributed with the bat yet, and his strike rate has not been great either. His struggles in rotating the strike as well as hitting big shots against KKR has not gone unnoticed, and the question remains whether the Chennai franchise will back the 35-year-old or look at other options.

Skipper Dhoni's form with the bat has not been great either, and despite a few scores, his approach of delaying the assault has been one of the reasons for some of CSK's failures while chasing.

RCB, on the other hand, seem to be finding their groove, their recent loss notwithstanding. A Super Over win against Mumbai Indians was followed by a cakewalk over Rajasthan Royals, before they faltered against an in-form Delhi Capitals.

RCB will draw confidence from the roaring form of young opener Devdutt Padikkal, while Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers have all got some decent scores.

Bowling has traditionally been RCB's problem, and while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been economical and effective, pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini have all leaked runs. It will be interesting to see how an out-of-form CSK middle order plays RCB pace attack.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

When is the 25th match of the IPL between CSK and RCB?

The 25th match of the IPL 2020 between CSK and RCB is on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the CSK vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: October 09, 2020 14:08:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming RR vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming RR vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs DC match in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 48 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 48 runs

All-round performance from Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians as they beat KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson remained unbeaten from the start as CSK ended their losing streak with a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.