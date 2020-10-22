IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming CSK vs MI: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah.

The dismal performance of the Chennai franchise in the 13th edition of IPL has continued and they are languishing at the bottom of the table with seven losses and three wins from 10 matches, still somehow they have stayed alive in the tournament.

Just when the fans had started gathering some hope after CSK's win over SRH in Dubai, it again came crashing down with back-to-back losses, against DC and RR. It was their batting that disappointed as they could post just 125/5 against RR. It has been a huge cause of concern for them right through the tournament.

They need a change, add some flamboyance in the batting order. It will be interesting to see whether they do bring in the youngsters after MS Dhoni's comments that they didn't see as much spark in some of their young players. They desperately need a change for sure...and the captain to lead from the front.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after the thrilling Super Over loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to achieve more consistency with the bat while the middle order will need to step up after the failure against KXIP. Maybe, they need to promote Kieron Pollard up the order. He's been in brilliant hitting form. Hardik Pandya hasn't found his groove but such is the nature of his job where he is required to attack from the word go.

It will also be interesting to see if James Pattinson comes back into the side in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile who hasn't done too badly in the opportunities he's got.

Jasprit Bumrah will again be the biggest threat to CSK while Trent Boult would be looking to bounce back after being hit for 48 runs from 4 overs against KXIP. The bowlers would look to impose themselves on the struggling CSK batting line-up. A win over CSK would allow MI to take the top spot in the league table.

Here's all you need to know about the CSK vs MI match in Sharjah:

When is the 41st match of IPL 2020 between CSK and MI?

The 41st match of IPL 2020 between CSK and MI is on Friday, 23 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs MI match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the CSK vs MI match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs MI match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

