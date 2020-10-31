IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs KXIP Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP's winning run finally came to an end after they were thumped by seven wickets by Rajasthan Royals. After winning just one from seven games, KXIP roared back in style with five wins in a row to stay alive in the tournament. They still need to do a lot of work to make it to the playoffs. Firstly, they need to wipe off the loss in the last match and not let it play on their mind. Momentum is a crucial thing and when it gets broken, you can just derail and get out of track. They need to get their act together and go all out against CSK.

In the five matches prior to the RR loss, KXIP's all-round game stood out. The batsmen delivered and their middle and death overs bowling was excellent. But in the last match, the bowlers suffered a hammering, apart from Ravi Bishnoi, every bowler went for over 20 runs an over.

The bowlers need to bounce back and put in a much better performance against CSK. Early wickets will be the key given that CSK's top order has been performing well.

Another challenge for KXIP would be to stop CSK who have undergone sort of resurgence with two wins in their last two matches. They are out of the tournament now and playing fearless cricket with nothing to lose attitude.

Chris Gayle has breathed life back into this KXIP campaign and he will be the biggest threat to CSK. There will also be a lot of expectations from Glenn Maxwell.

To the relief of all the fans, CSK have started winning matches and are playing with much more verve and energy. They are playing a fearless brand of cricket which was missing in the early part of the campaign. They would like to sign off on a positive note in their last match with an eye on building for the future. They do have some talented youngsters who as showing their mettle. Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown that he is a tough character and can play shots all round the wicket. He would look to carry forward the momentum of two half-centuries (and Man of the Match performances) in two matches in the KXIP match.

Dhoni has faltered in this edition and he will desperately look to sign off on a positive note. Ravindra Jadeja showed that he can be handy with the bat down the order, however, CSK should look to bat him up a bit up the order with the confidence on his side.

Earlier in the tournament when these two teams met, CSK thumped KXIP by 10 wickets as the openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis chased down 179 with 14 balls to spare.

With KXIP looking to stay afloat and CSK looking to sign off with a win, we can expect a thriller.

Here's all you need to know about the CSK vs KXIP match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the 53rd match of the IPL between CSK vs KXIP?

The 53rd match of the IPL between CSK vs KXIP is on Sunday, 1 November 2020.

Where will the CSK vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the CSK VS KXIP match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm IST (2 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

