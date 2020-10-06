Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming, CSK vs KKR Tomorrow Match: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 6th, 2020
  • 14:10:47 IST

Building on their emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings will again aim to deliver the goods when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Against KXIP, the CSK openers Shane Watson (83 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis (87 off 53) stepped up in tandem for the first time in the tournament. Much to their delight, after three consecutive losses, the Yellow Army bounced back in style. Their bowling, however, still remains an area of concern as barring Deepak Chahar, who conceded 5.66 runs per over, the other bowlers were taken for almost 10 runs per over.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik must lead by example with his batting. Sportzpics

KKR, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Delhi Capitals. For the Knight Riders too, it is their bowling that needs to step up. Given their last match was in batsmen friendly conditions at Sharjah, their bowlers would have wanted to be on top of their game. Unfortunately, that did not happen as all their bowlers, with the exception of Andre Russell, went in excess of 11 per over. KKR’s batting was the saving grace, but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line as they fell short by 18 runs.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik must lead by example with his batting, and so should Sunil Narine, who has consistently faltered in providing KKR with explosive starts. Rahul Tripathi could reclaim his usual position at the top of the order after Narine’s poor run. So far, Pat Cummins has blown hot and cold, but KKR would want more from their star buy.

As far as the points table is concerned, CSK occupy the sixth position with four points from five matches while KKR sit on the fourth with four points from as many games.

Here is all you need to know about match 21 of the Indian Premier League between CSK and KKR in Abu Dhabi:

When is the IPL match between CSK and KKR?  

The IPL match between CSK and KKR is on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Where will the CSK vs KKR match be played? 

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the CSK vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR match? 

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Updated Date: October 06, 2020 14:10:47 IST

