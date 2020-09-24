IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming CSK vs DC: When and where to watch Dream11 IPL on Disney + Hotstar and broadcast timings in India and UAE

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to make it two wins in two matches when they take on the under-pressure Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener, CSK endured a nightmarish performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, losing by 16 runs.

CSK’s spinners performed poorly in that match, and add to that, 30 runs came off Lungi Ngidi’s over during RR’s batting finale as Jofra Archer ran riot with an eight-ball knock of 27, which included four consecutive sixes as RR posted 216-7.

While openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson got off to starts, only Faf du Plessis (72) could convert them into a big one.

MS Dhoni batted down the order at number seven, promoting the likes of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and has been criticised for that as well as a slow start to his innings during an all-important run chase. CSK fell 16 runs short, despite Dhoni hitting three sixes in the final over.

Meanwhile, DC are coming fresh from a Super Over victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), after both teams scored 157-8 in their first match.

Kagiso Rabada proved why he could be a strong contender for the Purple Cap this season, registering figures of 2/28 and also picking both the wickets during the Super Over.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, too impressed with a 21-ball knock of 53, and showed that he could play a crucial role with the ball too, with figures of 2-29.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the CSK vs DC match:

When is the match between CSK and DC?

The match between CSK and DC is on Friday, 25 September 2020.

Where will the CSK vs DC match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the CSK vs DC match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs DC match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow the live blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews