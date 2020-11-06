Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 06 November, 2020

06 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

131/7 (20.0 ov)

Eliminator
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
131/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.54 0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Play In Progress

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 132 runs in 120 balls at 6.6 rpo

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner (C) Batting 0 0 0 0
Shreevats Goswami (W) Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RCB Eliminator: Holder, Natarajan restrict RCB to 131/7

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RCB Eliminator: Holder, Natarajan restrict RCB to 131/7

21:09 (IST)

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/7 ( Navdeep Saini 9 , Mohammed Siraj 10)

RCB restricted to 131/7. Natajan finishes the spell with figures of 2 for 33. He gave 11 off the last over. SRH need 132 to sail through the second qualifier. We will be back with the chase in ten.

21:07 (IST)
four

FOUR! Brilliant shot from Siraj, off stump yorker from Natarajan and Siraj shuffles across, and scoops it from off stump for four runs

21:05 (IST)
four

FOUR! Saini gets room from Natarajan and Saini hits him over point for four 

21:04 (IST)

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 118/7 ( Navdeep Saini 4 , Mohammed Siraj 2)

Holder completes his spell. Terrific effort and how many times have we said the word terrific for a SRH bowler tonight. Three wickets for 25 runs from four overs. Top stuff. Just five off the last over, which was the 19th. 

21:00 (IST)

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 113/7 ( Navdeep Saini 1 , Mohammed Siraj 0)

Wicket on the first ball of the over for Natarajan. And almost another on the second with de Villiers hitting it to Warner at long on on one bounce. But Natrajan makes sure he comes back again later in the over with a deadly yorker to clean up the best RCB batsman on the night. Terrific stuff from the bowler who still have one over left. Just 2 off the over and wicket of de Villiers, which Natarajan will remember for ages.

20:58 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Natarajan removes AB de Villiers with one screamer. A deadly yorker and even Mr 360 did not have the answer for it as the middle stump was castled. RCB seven down. ABD goes for 56 made off 43 balls.  

20:54 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another man bites the dust, Washington Sundar goes. Fuller from Natarajan and Sundar glided it to man at deep point, Samad, who ran in a few steps ahead and took a safe catch with both hands. RCB six down. Washington Sundar c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan 5(6)

20:52 (IST)

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 111/5 ( AB de Villiers (W) 55 , Washington Sundar 5)

Sandeep Sharma completes the spell. How good has he been consistently for SRH since the time Bhuvi was ousted due to the injury! He is good at the start and he is good with his yorkers at the back end. No wicket for him in this match but bowled with a good economy rate of 5.25. Excellent effort. Just 7 in the last over.

20:52 (IST)

AB de Villiers in death overs in IPL:

Average : 50.00
SR : 225.23 
4/6 : 15/20 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

20:52 (IST)
20:52 (IST)

Most wickets in death overs in IPL:

16 : Kagiso Rabada
14 : Jasprit Bumrah 
11 : Mohammad Shami 
10 : T Natarajan* 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

20:52 (IST)
Highlights

20:58 (IST)

OUT! Natarajan removes AB de Villiers with one screamer. A deadly yorker and even Mr 360 did not have the answer for it as the middle stump was castled. RCB seven down. ABD goes for 56 made off 43 balls.  
20:54 (IST)

OUT! Another man bites the dust, Washington Sundar goes. Fuller from Natarajan and Sundar glided it to man at deep point, Samad, who ran in a few steps ahead and took a safe catch with both hands. RCB six down. Washington Sundar c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan 5(6)
20:44 (IST)

OUT! Dube gone, after struggling consistently against pacer and spinners. Yorker length from Holder, and Dube wanted to flick it leg side, leading edge went to Warner at mid off. RCB now five down. Shivam Dube c Warner b Holder 8(13)
20:22 (IST)

OUT! Horrible cricket from RCB. Moeen Ali goes back on a Free Hit. Nadeem fired one in and it was right under Moeen's bat, he hit it to man at extra cover, Rashid, who collected the ball and watching the batsmane stealing a run, took an aim and hit the stumps. RCB have lost a wicket on Free hit. Moeen Ali run out (Rashid Khan) 0(1)
20:19 (IST)

OUT! Lovely bowling from Nadeem, he removes Finch. He showed his intention early, stepped out early and then stopped, Nadeem fired it wide off him and he reached out to it, got bat on ball, but did not get the elevation and is holed out in the process. Finch c Abdul Samad b Nadeem 32(30) 
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Padikkal gone as well. RCB two down now in powerplay. Short ball and he pulls, tries to go over mid-wicket but Garg placed there times his jump to prefection and takes a very good catch. Devdutt Padikkal c Priyam Garg b Holder 1(6)
19:37 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket for SRH, Holder removes Kohli and the men in Orange cannot believe their luck. Ball coming in to Kohli, with some extra bounce off the pitch, around his wait and Kohli wanted to guide it to fine leg, but ball brushed his gloves and went to keeper who took a safe catch. Kohli c Goswami b Holder 6(7) 
19:07 (IST)

RCB XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:05 (IST)

SRH XI: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:04 (IST)

David Warner, SRH Captain: David Warner, SRH Captain: We will bowl first. Saha misses out due to an injury. Dew could play a part in the game, But the wicket will not change a lot. Unfortunately Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. 

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: We would have bowled first as well. But if you get early wickets, batting team is under pressure. I think the last game after we qualify, it took the load off everyone. It is exciting time to get back to the playoffs. For the guys who have not played playoffs, it is just a game of cricket. Morris out. Josh Philippe also out. Saini and Finch come in. 
19:01 (IST)

Toss News: David Warner wins toss SRH will bowl first, Saha missed out. 
18:41 (IST)

Here are the two squads: 

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad

SRH: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: RCB restricted to 131/7. Natajan finishes the spell with figures of 2 for 33. He gave 11 off the last over. SRH need 132 to sail through the second qualifier. We will be back with the chase in ten.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

These are the two teams that will come into the Eliminator on the back of contrasting finishes and form in the group stages. RCB started off well in the tournament but then travelled a bumpy ride and that ride hit a roadblock when they lost their last four matches of the league stage, thankfully for them, they had done enough in the early matches to ensure qualification.

SRH, on the other hand, had a roller coaster ride right from the start and left it too late. They performed well under pressure in do or die situations and won their last three matches comprehensively to qualify for the Playoffs.

RCB need to hit the reset button now. Their biggest concern has been their batting theme. They seem to be too cautious and then depend on AB de Villiers for the late flourish. It had worked in the past but not every time and that has hurt them. They need to play with a bit more freedom and intent to start off.

RCB will be hoping that Kohli gets back to his best. He's scored 9,7 and 29 in their last three matches. Devdutt Padikkal has been their highest run-getter in the tournament and the team will rely on him to set the platform again. He will need support from the other batsmen who can take the pressure off his shoulders a bit.

The bowlers have done well in the tournament and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will be the key. Virat would be looking to unleash Washington early against Warner and it will be fascinating to see how that battle unfolds. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli plays Isuru Udana or Moeen Ali with the wickets slowing down.

SRH, on the other hand, have been re-energized after the arrival of Wriddhiman Saha. That opening stand of Warner and Saha will be crucial. Warner's consistency and Saha's aggression has been an ideal combination for them up top. The middle order has blown hot and cold through the tournament and a lot will be expected of them in case the openers don't fire. That thumping victory against Mumbai Indians would have given them a lot of confidence. And that would play an important role against RCB.

The bowling department has also done well. Sandeep Sharma has been their silent warrior in the powerplay. While Rashid Khan has been brilliant as ever in the middle overs, Shahbaz Nadeem was excellent against MI and T Natarajan found his mojo back. SRH wouldn't be looking to tinker with the winning combination.

In the two times these two teams met in the group stage, both teams won one match each. RCB beat SRH by 10 runs at Dubai in their first encounter while SRH beat RCB by five wickets in Sharjah in the second.

 

Full squads: 

Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: November 06, 2020 21:10:54 IST

Tags:

