IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2: Delhi aim first final appearance in knock-out contest against consistent Sunrisers

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2: Delhi aim first final appearance in knock-out contest against consistent Sunrisers

Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier on Sunday.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the penultimate match of the season and the fight is on for the spot in the final. Winner of the match will play Mumbai Indians for the title on 10 November. 

David Warner's SRH have form on their side, winning their last four matches while Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals have not been the most consistent side of the tournament but they did enough to finish the league stage on second spot. They lost their previous match against Mumbai so now they have a second chance to qualify for the final. 

Expect the match to be a cracker so stay tuned for the updates.   

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the penultimate match of the season and the fight is on for the spot in the final. Winner of the match will play Mumbai Indians for the title on 10 November.

Preview: Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have yet another chance to redeem themselves after an abject performance against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

They just don't seem to get the flow going and have been really inconsistent in the tournament since the good run at the start of the tournament.

Their batting is their biggest worry. The opening partnership has failed in their last 9 matches and the scores read: 4, 0, 0, 25, 0, 1, 1, 19, 0.

Prithvi Shaw has had a horror run of late and there are high chances DC might drop him and open with Rahane and Dhawan. Rishabh Pant too has failed to have an impact and so too Shreyas Iyer in the last few games. They might look to bring in Shimron Hetmyer in place of Daniel Sams to strengthen their batting and use Marcus Stoinis as the fifth bowler who bowls his full quota.

A low on confidence line-up will be up against a bowling line-up of SRH that has consistently done well. This would be a great opportunity for the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan to exert sustained pressure on the DC batting line-up and corner them.

DC would need their bowlers to get back to their best against SRH. They had an off day against MI but in this do or die scenario they can't afford another one.

SRH, on the other, hand have momentum on their side. And they have now won four do or die matches to get to this stage. They will be high on confidence going into the match. They would also be hoping that Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the RCB game due to injury, gets fit in time. He's had a great impact since his inclusion with his aggressive and fearless batting at the top. Holder's inclusion has also worked wonders. He's been immense with the ball and bat.

Kane Williamson has brought that calmness in that batting order and acted as a holding force. The SRH batting still needs to find consistency in the last two games, especially that middle order. Warner up top will again be the biggest threat to DC.

SRH have had an upper hand of DC in the tournament winning both the group stage matches comfortably. With momentum on their side and DC looking to desperately bounce back, we can expect a cracker.

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Updated Date: November 08, 2020 16:46:42 IST

