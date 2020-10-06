IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Match: Suryakumar Yadav scores fifty as MI aim for big total

SR in death overs in IPL:
Suryakumar Yadav : 150.9
Hardik Pandya : 174.5
Kieron Pollard : 173.6
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|144/4 (17.1 ov) - R/R 8.39
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batting
|56
|39
|9
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|Batting
|10
|8
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jofra Archer
|3
|0
|23
|1
|Tom Curran
|2.1
|0
|16
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 117/4 (14)
|
27 (27) R/R: 8.52
Hardik Pandya 10(8)
Suryakumar Yadav 16(11)
|
Krunal Pandya 12(17) S.R (70.58)
c Shreyas Gopal b Jofra Archer
50 for Suryakumar!
He gets there with a deft touch to beat both wicket-keeper and short third-man fielder.
Two in two for Gopal!
Poor shot from Ishan Kishan. Goes for the big hit in his first ball but top-edges it to a fielder at mid-wicket. Ishan Kishan c Samson b Shreyas Gopal 0(1)
Easy catch for Tewatia at long-on. Rohit Sharma takes on Gopal but fails to clear the fielder at the boundary line. Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Shreyas Gopal 35(23)
TYAGI STRIKES!
A brilliant bouncer to De Kock does the trick. Top edge and a comfortable catch for Buttler. De Kock c Buttler b Kartik Tyagi 23(15)
Three changes for Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot back in the playing XI and Kartik Tyagi makes his debut.
Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
No changes for Mumbai Indians
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Slower ball from Archer but Suryakumar sends it over short fine-leg fielder for a four.
No lfielder at long-off. Archer gets punished by Hardik.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 52 , Hardik Pandya 3)
Tom Curran bowls a good slower ball first up but Suryakumar's brilliant execution results in a four. Hardik, on the non-striker's end, calls for a quick single but Suryakumar sends him back. Direct hit from cover could've been close. Just eight runs off the over.
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 125/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 46 , Hardik Pandya 1)
Kartik Tyagi to Suryakumar. Short and wide as the batsman takes a single. The next ball is again short, but too high. The umpire signals a wide. Good follow up in the next ball as Hardik blocks the delivery. The all-rounder then cuts the third ball for one run. Suryakumar hits one straight to cover fielder but sloppy fielding results in two runs. A double and a single to end the over.
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 117/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 40 , )
Jofra back into the attack. The first ball is a 149.2kph back of a length delivery on off, Krunal pushes it to mid-wicket for a quick single. The next ball is a slower one for a dot. Smart bowling this from Jofra. Another quicker one to Krunal, this time he goes short. He follows it up with a slower ball, fuller in length. Krunal slices but misses the delivery. The next ball is again short and it fetches a wicket. What makes Archer a world class pacer? This over gives us the answer. Top stuff!
Short from Archer. No timing at all as Krunal hands a simple catch to mid-wicket fielder. Krunal Pandya c Shreyas Gopal b Jofra Archer 12(17)
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 115/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 39 , Krunal Pandya 11)
Tewatia does well after conceding a six. Goes for quick deliveries against both batsmen and he's successful in keeping the runs in check. Four singles and a maximum int he over.
Trademark Krunal Pandya six! Goes on one knee and clears the straight boundary.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Tom Curran bowls a good slower ball first up but Suryakumar's brilliant execution results in a four. Hardik, on the non-striker's end, calls for a quick single but Suryakumar sends him back. Direct hit from cover could've been close. Just eight runs off the over.
Preview: Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form and will go into the match on the back of consecutive wins. They beat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their last two matches and are at the top of the table. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum.
Opener Quinton de Kock found some form against Sunrisers Hyderabad hitting a 39-ball 67 and he would look to carry forward that confidence in this match. The biggest threat for RR would be MI's power hitters - Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard - who have looked ominous in the last two matches. The other positives for MI have been the way their pacers have stepped up when Bumrah has had a bad day. Trent Boult and James Pattinson have impressed. Bumrah took two wickets in the last match but went for 41 runs but if he gets back to his best, RR are in for a tough ride. MI might go in with the same side as they wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination.
RR, on the other hand, would be looking to get back to winning ways having lost their way with two defeats after starting with two wins. Both their losses were comprehensive and they would be looking to bounce back hard. Their middle order has been their Achilles heel and it needs to fire big time. Robin Uthappa has faltered and so has Riyan Parag. After a blistering start, Sanju Samson has had scores of 4 and 8. A much-improved batting performance is the need of the hour. Don't be surprised if RR decide to drop Uthappa.
With confidence and momentum on their side, MI start off as favourites.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat
