Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020: KXIP's Chris Gayle fined 10 percent of match fee for flinging bat after missing out on ton against RR

  • Agence France-Presse
  • October 31st, 2020
  • 12:50:37 IST

Dubai: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has been fined for throwing his bat in frustration after missing out on a record-extending seventh IPL century by one run.

Chris Gayle has scored three half-centuries in six innings this year for Punjab, who are fourth in the eight-team table. Sportzpics

Chris Gayle has scored three half-centuries in six innings this year for Punjab, who are fourth in the eight-team table. Sportzpics

The 41-year-old, who became the first batsman in Twenty20 history to hit 1,000 sixes during his knock of 99 for Kings XI Punjab, was fined 10 percent of his match fee for a "code of conduct" violation, said an Indian Premier League statement.

"Mr Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it added.

The statement did not give details of his action, but throwing bats and other equipment normally comes under this offence.

The left-hander was bowled in the final over by Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer after his 66-ball blitz that included eight sixes.

Gayle then flung his bat, which hit the ground and bounced away. He appeared to apologise to the umpire before walking off.

Punjab went down by seven wickets to the Royals and must win their final game on Sunday to stand a chance of reaching the IPL playoffs.

Gayle has scored three half-centuries in six innings this year for Punjab, who are fourth in the eight-team table.

Updated Date: October 31, 2020 12:50:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab aim to halt Mumbai Indians' winning run
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab aim to halt Mumbai Indians' winning run

They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle blast fifties as KXIP end losing streak against RCB
First Cricket Photos

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle blast fifties as KXIP end losing streak against RCB

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle scored fifties and Nicholas Pooran smashed a six on the last ball of the match as KXIP ended their losing streak in IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar says KL Rahul's captaincy, Anil Kumble's fighting spirit have led to KXIP's turnaround
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar says KL Rahul's captaincy, Anil Kumble's fighting spirit have led to KXIP's turnaround

Down in the dumps after five successive losses, KXIP scripted a remarkable comeback, notching up four wins on the trot