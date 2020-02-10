First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd ODI Feb 09, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Feb 09, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Feb 11, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint ex-England wicket-keeper-batsman James Foster as fielding coach

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicket-keeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the IPL.

Press Trust of India, Feb 10, 2020 16:57:55 IST

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicket-keeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The appointment was confirmed by the franchise in its official Twitter handle.

Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition.

The 39-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England from 2001 to 2009.

He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali and retired from competitive cricket in 2018 to take up coaching.

He joins the KKR coaching staff headed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jaques Kallis as head coach.

The two-time IPL winners will be led by Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 season, which begins from 29 March.

KKR have made it to playoffs thrice since their last title triumph in 2014. They crashed out from the league stage on two occasions.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 16:57:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2020, James Foster, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sports, SportsTracker, t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all