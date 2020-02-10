IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint ex-England wicket-keeper-batsman James Foster as fielding coach
Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicket-keeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the IPL.
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday roped in former England wicket-keeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The appointment was confirmed by the franchise in its official Twitter handle.
Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition.
The 39-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England from 2001 to 2009.
He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali and retired from competitive cricket in 2018 to take up coaching.
He joins the KKR coaching staff headed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jaques Kallis as head coach.
The two-time IPL winners will be led by Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 season, which begins from 29 March.
KKR have made it to playoffs thrice since their last title triumph in 2014. They crashed out from the league stage on two occasions.
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 16:57:55 IST
