IPL 2020: KKR spinner Sunil Narine cleared by IPL suspect bowling action committee

In a major relief for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), star spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the IPL’s suspect bowling action committee on Sunday. His name has also been taken off from the suspect action warning list, an IPL media release said.

"KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits," said the release.

"The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage."

The West Indian tweaker was reported for a suspect illegal bowling action after KKR's match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Abu Dhabi on 10 October.

The suspected illegal bowling action report was made by on-field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney) after which Narine was placed on the warning list.

Though he was allowed to bowl, Narine was put on the bench by KKR for the next two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) which the franchise lost.