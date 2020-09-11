IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Factbox, the perennial underachievers

IPL titles: 0

Kings XI Punjab have not won a single IPL title in 12 attempts. They came close in 2014 where they had a fantastic run, finishing at the top of the table but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Bengaluru. They have not made it out of the group stage for 10 out of the 12 seasons.

Here's how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: It was another disappointing campaign last season for KXIP as they didn't make it to the playoffs and ended sixth on the table. They missed out on the playoffs spot on Net Run Rate after finishing in a three-way tie with SRH and KKR. SRH had a better Net Run Rate (+0.577) compared to KKR (+0.028) and KXIP (-0.251) as they all finished on 12 points.

Win Percentage: KXIP have the second-worst win percentage (for teams to have played 100 matches or more) at 46.02, winning 80 of their 176 matches and losing 94.

Highest Run-getter: Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh is the highest run-getter for the franchise with 2477 runs from 69 innings at 39.95. He's scored one century and 20 fifties and possessed a strike rate of 132.74.

Among the current crop, captain KL Rahul leads the charts with 1252 runs from 28 innings at a healthy average of 54.43 and a strike rate of 146.60. He's hit one ton and 12 fifties.

Highest wicket-taker: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been slowly going about his business accumulating wickets for his franchises. He's the highest wicket-taker for KXIP with 84 wickets from 87 innings at 26.63. He possessed an economy rate of 7.52 and a strike rate of 21.2 and had one four-wicket haul.

Among the current crop, Mohammed Shami is the highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 14 matches at 24.68. He has an economy rate of 8.68 and a strike rate of 17.0.

Highest individual score: Virender Sehwag 122 vs CSK in Qualifier 2 at Mumbai

Sehwag hit a blistering 122 off 58 balls hammering 12 fours and eight sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014. KXIP posted 226/6. They survived a Suresh Raina scare who hit a masterful 25-ball 87 but fell short by 24 runs.

Highest team score: 232 vs RCB at Dharamsala

Adam Gilchrist led the way with 106 off 55 balls hitting eight fours and nine sixes and was ably supported by Shaun Marsh (79 off 49 balls) as KXIP posted 232/2 at Dharamsala in 2011. RCB succumbed to 121 all out, losing by 111 runs.

Favourite opponent: Deccan Chargers

KXIP have had the most success against Deccan Chargers (For teams against whom KXIP has played 10 or more matches). They had a win percentage of 70 percent with 7 wins from 10 matches and just 3 losses. They have won the most against Delhi Capitals, winning in 14 out of 24 matches with a win percentage of 58.33.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP have lost 71.42 percent of their matches against SRH. Their worst against any team (For teams against whom KXIP has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 10 of the 14 games played and won just four.

When they played in the UAE: They went rampant winning all the five matches of the UAE leg in 2014. All of them were comfortable victories and it finished as their best season as they reached finals for the first time but couldn't cross the finish line, losing to KKR in a thriller.

Lesser known facts:

- KXIP have conceded the most hat-tricks in the IPL - 3: Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) in 2008, Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) in 2011, Sunil Narine (KKR) in 2013

- KXIP have also taken joint-most hat-tricks in the IPL along with RR: Yuvraj Singh vs RCB in 2009, Yuvraj Singh vs Deccan Chargers in 2009, Axar Patel vs Gujarat Lions in 2016, and Sam Curran vs Delhi Capitals in 2019.

- Piyush Chawla took 23 wickets from 26 matches at a strike rate of 24.26 at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in IPL - the most by a KXIP player at any venue in IPL.

- Shaun Marsh amassed 1064 runs from 27 innings at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 130.23 in IPL - the most by a KXIP player at any venue in IPL.

- The current KXIP captain KL Rahul holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in the tournament. He did it while playing for KXIP in just 12 balls against DC at IS Bindra Stadium in 2018.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Tajinder Dhillon

IPL 2020 players traded in: K Gowtham, J Suchith

IPL 2020 Retained players: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Murugan Ashwin

Released players: Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques, and Agnivesh Ayachi.

Full squad:

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

