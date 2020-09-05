IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble confident of KL Rahul's ability to captain team

Head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab Anil Kumble is confident new skipper KL Rahul will prove to be a good leader for the team this season, after former captain R Ashwin's departure.

Speaking in a video posted by KXIP on their Twitter handle, Kumble said that KL is extremely relaxed and mature and that he has known him for a long time.

He has the experience, international experience, having played this long and of course, the last couple of years he has been a part of the Kings XI and he has been their main player. He knows the team very well’ he knows the youngsters really well. He is very excited and he is very keen. He has his hands full by being a batsman, keeper and then the captain,” Kumble said.

KL Rahul has been a force to reckon with in the IPL for KXIP. In 2018 he scored 659 runs from 14 matches with an average of 54.91 while last year he scored 593 runs with an average of 53.9 that included a century and six fifties.

As per a report in India TV, Kumble is confident his team will perform well this season as he feels the team is very balanced. The report quoted Kumble as saying that he has high hopes for the season, adding, "We have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL.”