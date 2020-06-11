First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: India first choice as host but venue hardly matters if matches played without fans, says league chairman Brijesh Patel

Considering the rising cases in India, there is an option to organise the IPL overseas. The UAE and Sri Lanka have already shown interest in hosting the world's biggest T20 league.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2020 20:48:21 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI has zeroed in on the September-October window for the IPL subject to the postponement of Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, league chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday, hinting that the event can be held overseas as games in empty stadiums make the location irrelevant.

IPL 2020: India first choice as host but venue hardly matters if matches played without fans, says league chairman Brijesh Patel

File image of the Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics

"We are looking at the September-October window but that is subject to the postponement of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. We we will also have to follow the government guidelines at that time," Patel told PTI.

The Asia Cup is scheduled in September and T20 World Cup in October-November. The fate of both the events is not decided yet with the ICC likely to take a call on the World Cup in Australia next month.

Considering the rising cases in India, there is an option to organise the league overseas. The UAE and Sri Lanka have already shown interest in hosting the world's biggest T20 league.

"First preference is India of course but a lot will depend on the situation at that time. Sri Lanka has offered to host it and so has UAE, we will see where we can play. If you are playing without crowds, it doesn't matter where you play," said  Patel.

The 2009 edition was held in South Africa due to the general elections back home and because of the same reason, the tournament was held partially in the UAE in 2014.

The BCCI stands to lose Rs 4000 crore if the IPL doesn't take place. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also said that the board is exploring all options to stage the IPL. Even Ganguly has spoken about having the tournament in front of empty stands in his latest communication to Board affiliates.

Asked if the plan is to have a shorter IPL, Patel said: "We want normal duration for the tournament but again it depends on which tournament (Asia Cup or World Cup) is postponed.

"IPL is an important tournament for the board, sponsors, broadcasters and the players. Everyone wants it to happen. I am sure the players are itching to take the field."

Patel said the sooner the ICC decides on the T20 World Cup, the better it would be for all the stakeholders. He also said the IPL can be held without fans but not the World Cup.

"I think the ICC will take a call soon. If the World Cup is happening, then teams need to start preparing too. Also, World Cup without crowd is no World Cup but you can play an IPL behind closed doors," added Patel.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 20:48:21 IST

Tags : Brijesh Patel, Cricket, India, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL 2020 Venue, IPL Venue, Sports


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all