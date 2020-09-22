Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 21 September, 2020

21 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

163/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

153/10 (19.4 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad
163/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.15 153/10 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.78

Match Ended

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

T Natarajan - 3

Sandeep Sharma - 7

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
T Natarajan not out 3 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dale Steyn 3.4 0 33 1
Navdeep Saini 4 0 25 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/10 (19.4)

10 (10) R/R: 7.5

Sandeep Sharma 9(6) S.R (150)

c Virat Kohli b Dale Steyn
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore clinch victory by 10 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore clinch victory by 10 runs

Highlights

title-img
23:51 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Player of the Match for taking three wickets for 18 in his four overs
23:49 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: It's amazing (to win the first match). Last year we were on the other side of the result, 6-nil. We kept our composure and Yuzi comes in and completely changes the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. We started really well. Devdutt was really good on debut, Finchy as well. But when you lose two in two, you have to rebuild. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. In the past if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs.
23:39 (IST)

AB de Villiers, RCB: Big surprise for me (laughs). it's a great start for us and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. I surprised myself today (with the batting). I am very happy with the basics. The talent here is just incredible. It's great for Indian cricket. I have taken Josh Philippe under my wings as Mark Boucher did all those years ago with me.
23:39 (IST)

David Warner, SRH: Bizzare game for us. RCB played well to cross the line. Injury on Mitch Marsh doesn't look great. We will get an X-ray done. Last over of Chahal was the turning point of the game. There will be talking points but guys know what they have to do next game.
23:32 (IST)

RCB win by 10 runs! 

OUT! Sandeep Sharma c Kohli b Steyn 9(6) 

It's over. Sandeep Sharma's lofted shot is take in the deep by captain Kohli and his side RCB have won their first match of the season.
23:24 (IST)

OUT 

Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Shivam Dube 0(1)

It was always going to be tough for Marsh out in the middle after injuring himself in the first innings. He saw a slower ball and went for a wild slog, failed to time his shot and got caught in deep. He is limping back to the hut. Things doesn't look good for him.
23:19 (IST)

OUT! 

Rashid Khan b Navdeep Saini 6(5)

Saini has surely won it for RCB here. Another wicket for the pacer and another bowled dismissal. Rashid also was done for the pace. It was bowled at 144.9 kph on good length at off stump, before Rashid could get his bat high, the ball had cleaned up the stump. 
23:15 (IST)

OUT! 

Bhuvneshwar b Navdeep Saini 0(2)

Saini takes the wicket of Bhuvi who was done for the pace. It was a good length delivery which came in with the angle and Bhuvi just couldn't get the bat to the ball and lost his stumps. 
23:12 (IST)

Good news is that Rashid is alright! He is back on his feet and will continue to bat for SRH. Everyone is relieved. 
23:08 (IST)

OUT! 

Abhishek Sharma run out (U Yadav/Philippe) 7(4) 

Sharma is run out but the bigger concern is the collision he had with his partner Rashid trying to take double. Rashid is lying down on the floor and the medical team is having a look. SRH in deep trouble. 
23:02 (IST)

OUT! 

Priyam Garg b Shivam Dube 12(13) 

Unfortunate dismissal. Garg was looking to play the scoop shot but the lack of pace made it difficult to time the shot and he scooped it onto the helmet and the ball got deflected to the stumps later. 
22:57 (IST)

OUT! 

Shankar b Chahal 0(1)

Two in two for Chahal, he's on hat-trick now. Another googly but Shankar was playing for the leg spin. He got his foot forward and the ball spun back in, through the gap, onto the stumps. 
22:55 (IST)

OUT! 

Bairstow b Chahal 61(43) 

The big wicket is here and Chahal is the man who gets it for RCB. Really poor cricket by Bairstow after a fantastic innings. It was a googly but Bairstow had already decided to play the sweep to midwicket and the slow nature of the delivery got him castled. 
22:48 (IST)

DROPPED! It was a tough catch as Bairstow played a flat pull shot to deep midwicket. Padikkal tried his best with a forward dive but could not hold onto the catch.
22:41 (IST)

FIFTY! Bairstow gets to his half-century with a belter of a shot. A half-tracker from Umesh and the batsman was so quick to put it to the square leg fence, at lighting quick pace. SRH need Bairstow to continue till the end. 
22:31 (IST)

OUT! 

Manish Pandey c Navdeep Saini b Chahal 34(33) 

A wicket for Chahal! He deserved a wicket for how good he has bowled today but not good batting by Manish Pandey. He could have just let it go, instead went for an expansive drive on off, the ball spun a little and went straight to Saini at long off. 
21:39 (IST)

OUT! 

Warner run out (U Yadav) 6(6)

First breakthrough for RCB and it was really unlucky for Warner. Bairstow put all his power into the drive, but it went straight to Umesh Yadav, hit his palms and took the bails off with the non-striker Warner out of his crease. 
21:16 (IST)

SRH need 164 to win! 

Another great over by Bhuvi and SRH. They choked RCB in the death and despite a brilliant start, Kohli's team has only managed 163 in the end. Bhuvi gave away only eight in his last over. 
21:14 (IST)

OUT! Shivam Dube run out (Bairstow) 7(8)

Dube gets out on the last ball trying to add a single. He was committed on the front foot but Bhuvi bowled a short delivery which went over him to the keeper Bairstow who ran him out. 
21:11 (IST)

OUT! 

De Villiers run out (Manish Pandey/Bairstow) 51(30)

It was a shot to the deep cover. ABD wanted to take a double but a brilliant flat throw from Manish Pandey gets him out. 
20:48 (IST)

OUT! 

Kohli c Rashid Khan b T Natarajan 14(13)

Big shot or big wicket, one thing was sure to come and eventually it is the prized scalp of Kohli. Natarajan made the most of the pressure with a slower delivery against a committed Kohli, who could only play his pull shot into the hands of Rashid Khan at deep midwicket. 
20:30 (IST)

OUT! 

Finch lbw b Abhishek Sharma 29(27)

It looked like a non-threatening delivery from Abhishek. On the middle and leg, Finch went for a big sweep shot, missed the ball and paid for it with his wicket.
20:28 (IST)

OUT! 

Devdutt Padikkal b Shankar 56(42)

Finally a wicket for SRH. A brilliant innings from Padikkal comes to an end. Shankar is pumped up but Padikkal had to attack for his team, he needed to up the ante again. Cleared his front leg to play a pull shot but missed the ball and it crashed into the stumps. 
20:23 (IST)

FIFTY! Padikkal gets to his first IPL fifty and a well deserved milestone but he needs to thank Rashid for that. He reached to the landmark with a boundary. It was a sweep shot, which was in air and Rashid could have taken it at fine leg but he misjudged it. In the end it's a fifty. Congrats, Padikkal! 
19:11 (IST)

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:10 (IST)

RCB Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:06 (IST)

Head-to-head record

SRH v RCB in IPL:

Matches played : 14
SRH won : 7
RCB won : 6
Tied: 1
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: David Warner wins the toss and SRH have opted to bowl first at Dubai.
18:53 (IST)

Pitch report: Same pitch used yesterday will be used today and they will change the surface after two games this season. Pitch didn't change much last night through the game, say Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater.
17:26 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Game 3 of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challenges Bangalore in today's encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It's David Warner vs Virat Kohli, two of the most aggressive cricketers in the world and we are surely in for a cracker. You can follow the match live here with us. Stay tuned for all the important details including the toss. 

 
23:57 (IST)

A great day for RCB fans! The team had a very difficult start last season but they are off and running with a win this time. At 163/5, they looked 20 runs short but Yuzvendra Chahal and Co were so good in the final moment of the match. SRH would regret the collapse but some of the bowling from Chahal was such pure class. That's it from our side for tonight. Tomorrow we have RR taking on CSK. Good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:53 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal, Man of the match:

"My captain told me to go for attacking balls. When I bowled to Pandey, I was trying to bowl outside off-stump and to Bairstow, I bowled little fuller. When Vijay came to bat, Virat and AB told me to bowl googly and it worked."

Full Scorecard
23:51 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Player of the Match for taking three wickets for 18 in his four overs

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: It's amazing (to win the first match). Last year we were on the other side of the result, 6-nil. We kept our composure and Yuzi comes in and completely changes the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. We started really well. Devdutt was really good on debut, Finchy as well. But when you lose two in two, you have to rebuild. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. In the past if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs.

Full Scorecard
23:39 (IST)

AB de Villiers, RCB: Big surprise for me (laughs). it's a great start for us and hopefully this is a sign of things to come. I surprised myself today (with the batting). I am very happy with the basics. The talent here is just incredible. It's great for Indian cricket. I have taken Josh Philippe under my wings as Mark Boucher did all those years ago with me.

Full Scorecard
23:39 (IST)

David Warner, SRH: Bizzare game for us. RCB played well to cross the line. Injury on Mitch Marsh doesn't look great. We will get an X-ray done. Last over of Chahal was the turning point of the game. There will be talking points but guys know what they have to do next game.

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)
wkt

RCB win by 10 runs! 

OUT! Sandeep Sharma c Kohli b Steyn 9(6) 

It's over. Sandeep Sharma's lofted shot is take in the deep by captain Kohli and his side RCB have won their first match of the season.

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)
four

FOUR! Sandeep wanted to smash it on the leg side, but the ball took the edge and went to the third man fence. It doesn't matter how they come. 11 needed from last three balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:26 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 146/9 ( Sandeep Sharma 3 , T Natarajan 2)

RCB now just a wicket away from win after Dube sends Marsh back to the hut. The injured all-rounder was limping when he came in and went back in pain. Natarajan could have been run out as well but Padikkal could not find the direct hit. 18 needed from last over. 

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)
wkt

OUT 

Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Shivam Dube 0(1)

It was always going to be tough for Marsh out in the middle after injuring himself in the first innings. He saw a slower ball and went for a wild slog, failed to time his shot and got caught in deep. He is limping back to the hut. Things doesn't look good for him.

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: RCB win by 10 runs. It's over. Sandeep Sharma's lofted shot is take in the deep by captain Kohli and his side RCB have won their first match of the season.

Preview: Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title when perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening encounter in Dubai, UAE on Monday.

Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition.

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments.

Virat Kohli will return to IPL action in this match. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli will return to IPL action in this match. Sportzpics

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikkal.

On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the 'Orange Cap' thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.

When is the IPL match between SRH and RCB?

The match between SRH and RCB is on Monday, 21 September 2020.

Where will the SRH vs RCB match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the SRH vs RCB match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST  (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast SRH vs RCB match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

SRH: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

KXIP: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: September 22, 2020 00:04:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: How to livestream the matches on your smartphone, Fire TV stick, PC, more
News &amp; Analysis

IPL 2020: How to livestream the matches on your smartphone, Fire TV stick, PC, more

IPL 2020 is about to begin. Here’s how you can watch all the matches live online on your smartphone, PC or TV.

IPL 2020: RCB's AB de Villiers says adjusting to UAE heat will be a big challenge in upcoming event
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB's AB de Villiers says adjusting to UAE heat will be a big challenge in upcoming event

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League had to be moved to the UAE from India due to the COVID-19 crisis.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli restarts quest for elusive title as RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli restarts quest for elusive title as RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments.