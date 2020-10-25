Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Stokes, Samson steer Rajasthan to 8-wicket win, CSK out of playoffs

23:31 (IST)

It has been a thrilling run chase by RR. They made light work of such a massive target. Ben Stokes (107 off 60) and Sanju Samson (54 off 31) made sure they reached the finish line with 10 balls to spare. All the top three teams have now taken a beating in their last clash. No one has qualified yet! Just makes the IPL 2020 all the more interesting!

That’s it from us today but do join us tomorrow as we will bring you the live coverage and over-by-over commentary from tomorrow’s match between KKR and KXIP at Sharjah.

23:26 (IST)

Man of the Match, Ben Stokes: It's sort of bittersweet to be honest. To be honest the training I've had yesterday was the best I had throughout my time here, so I came into this with a bit of confidence. It was coming on nicely. The harder shot to play was when they dug into the wicket. And we scored off Bumrah probably a lot freer than we thought we'd be able to.

23:22 (IST)

RR captain Steve Smith: I am very pleased. The wicket was playing really well today, the ball was coming on to the bat. Stokes’ partnership with Samson was sensational. There was some unbelievable striking by Hardik towards the end, our bowlers also missed their line and lengths. It’s probably what we’ve lacked – our experienced players taking us close to home. And they did that today. I hope our batters take the confidence from this match and play knocks which will help the team win.

23:14 (IST)

The 152* stand between Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson today is the highest for RR for any wicket. The previous highest was 144 runs between Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson, came against CSK for opening wicket at Ahmedabad in 2015.

23:14 (IST)
23:13 (IST)

Ben Stokes becomes the first batsman to score two centuries while chasing in IPL.

23:13 (IST)
23:13 (IST)

MI captain Kieron Pollard

"I thought they batted well. Hardik brought us straight back in the game with that knock at the halfway stage. We could have got a couple of wickets more, but the wicket ended up becoming a little better. Their spinners got some help from the pitch, but our spinners couldn't do that. At the end of the day, someone wins, someone loses. We just have to come out and play good cricket. Our bowlers tried, but well played to the opposition. He (Hardik) went out and scored 60* off 21, an innings like that and we end up on the losing side, that's just tough luck."

23:07 (IST)

Pattinson into the 19th over. DONE AND DUSTED! Stokes with the winning boundary. Solid partnership between Stokes and Samson and that has taken them past the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Even a target a 196 wasn’t big enough for RR. RR have beaten MI by 8 wickets. 

23:04 (IST)
100 up for Ben Stokes! He is simply magical, isn’t he? And he brings it up in style with a massive six over deep mid-wicket.

23:03 (IST)

After 18 overs, RR 186-2, Sanju Samson54(31), Ben Stokes 97(58)

Boult into his final over. Samson hits the first ball towards long on for a single. Stokes returns the favour off the third. Two singles off the last three balls. Four runs of Boult’s last over. RR need 10 runs in 12 balls.

22:59 (IST)

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 182/2 ( Ben Stokes 95 , Sanju Samson (W) 52)

The strategic time out is over and Bumrah is back for the 17th over. Both the batters have been clinical and that has forced Pollard to give Bumrah his final over. The required run rate is below six now. A run out referral off the second ball, Stokes was the man in question, but he easily made it. A good bouncer by Bumrah off the fifth ball against Stokes, it took the batsman by surprise. Stokes top edges the final ball and yet it goes straight to the fence. 10 runs off the over. RR need 14 runs in 18 balls. 

22:20 (IST)

50 up for Ben Stokes from just 28 balls and he gets there with a four. He's putting on a show! 
21:52 (IST)

OUT! One Australian gets another. The ball took an inside edge of Smith’s bat but MI and Pattinson will happily take that. 143.6kph, some serious pace there. Second wicket for Pattinson. Smith b Pattinson 11(8) 
21:13 (IST)

SIX! FIFTY!

Hardik Pandya brings up his fifty with a six. 54 runs from 20 balls. Takes in the applause and skipper Kieron Pollard looks extremely pleased - as he should. Just 20 balls for his fourth IPL fifty
21:05 (IST)

GONE!

Saurabh Tiwary goes for a big hit once again but this time he can't beat Ben Stokes at long on. A full toss from another Rajasthan bowler but this one yields a wicket. Comfortable take for Stokes.

Saurabh Tiwary c Stokes b Jofra Archer 34(25)
20:49 (IST)

Women's T20 Challenge schedule

4 Nov: Supernovas vs Velocity
5 Nov: Velocity vs Trailblazers
7 Nov: Trailblazers vs Supernovas
9 Nov: FINAL
20:48 (IST)

IPL playoff schedule

5 Nov: Qualifier 1 in Dubai
6 Nov: Eliminator in Abu Dhabi
8 Nov: Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi
10 Nov: FINAL in Dubai
20:37 (IST)

BOWLED!

Kieron Pollard fails to pick up the googly. Huge gap between bat and pad and Shreyas Gopal breaches it with a perfect delivery. Pitched on the middle stump and maintained its line to hit middle stump.

Pollard b Shreyas Gopal 6(4)
20:33 (IST)

GONE!

Rajasthan Royals get another wicket and it is that of the well-set Suryakumar Yadav. He looks to attach Shreyas Gopal but doesn't clear the boundary. Picks up the leg break but the lofted shot is straight into Ben Stokes' hands at long off. Comfortable catch. Two wickets gone in 5 runs

Suryakumar Yadav c Stokes b Shreyas Gopal 40(26)
20:25 (IST)

GONE!

ONE HANDED CATCH FROM ARCHER! WHAT. A. CATCH! We've seen great matches this IPL and that's another. Archer, backpeddling, plucks out a beauty at third man. Ishan Kishan slashes and it is travelling and almost looks to have caught out Archer. He gets his feet in position and takes it one handed. WOWZA! Everyone's shocked and rightly so!

Kishan c Jofra Archer b Kartik Tyagi 37(36)
19:36 (IST)

BOWLED!

A ball later, Quinton de Kock is bowled! Lazy from the MI opener. He doesn't move his feet and looks to play a nothing shot. Ends up getting an inside edge on to the stumps. Poor shot that from Quinton.

Quinton de Kock b Jofra Archer 6(4), MI 7/1
19:06 (IST)

Rajasthan playing XI

No changes in the Rajasthan camp.

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
19:05 (IST)

Mumbai playing XI

Nathan Coulter-Nile goes out for Mumbai Indians and James Pattinson comes in for the only change. 

Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:03 (IST)

Toss

Kieron Pollard and Steve Smith at the toss. Pollard has won the toss and MI will bat first in Dubai. 

IPL 2020 Highlights, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians updates: Pattinson into the 19th over. DONE AND DUSTED! Stokes with the winning boundary. Solid partnership between Stokes and Samson and that has taken them past the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Even a target a 196 wasn’t big enough for RR. RR have beaten MI by 8 wickets.

Preview: It's that time of the season in the IPL when desperation creeps in. The race for the playoffs heats up and the teams go all out to clinch the top four spots. The second half of the table is battling to get into the top half and one of the teams fighting to stay afloat is Rajasthan Royals. They are languishing second from the bottom with eight points.

They have failed to achieve consistency right through the season and that's why they are struggling at a crucial juncture. After winning against CSK, they lost to SRH in their last match. The batsmen could have done better and the bowling let them down as SRH chased down 155 with 11 balls and eight wickets to spare.

RR somehow haven't got their batting order right and that has hurt them. Ben Stokes has found it tough opening the batting and has lacked fluency. Steve Smith hasn't fired in this tournament. Samson, as always, has shown sparks which haven't yet lit a fire. Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold, his move to the middle order worked against CSK but against SRH he would garner just 9 runs. Robin Uthappa showed glimpses of old self when he was sent to open the batting for the first time, against RCB but he returned with just 19 in the last match.

Maybe, they need to revert back to Jos Buttler opening and Rahul Tewatia moving up the order.

In the bowling department, RR need a pacer to support Jofra Archer who has been brilliant all through the tournament. The spinners, who have controlled the middle overs, went wicketless in the last game. Kartik Tyagi needs to up his game after being taken for 42 runs from 3.1 overs against SRH. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour.

MI, on the other, hand are playing some excellent cricket and have registered seven wins from 10 matches so far. After losing out on the Super Over thriller against KXIP, they got back to winning ways with a thumping 10 wicket win over CSK. They have performed well all round. Trent Boult has been brilliant in the Powerplay. Rahul Chahar has been excellent in the middle overs while Jasprit Bumrah has been superb in both Powerplay and at the death. Ishan Kishan found form again against CSK with a 37-ball 68. Quinton de Kock has looked peerless after a slow start. They are a very balanced side and would be hoping that Rohit Sharma who missed the last match due to an injury will be fit to face RR. If he is fit, Saurabh Tiwary may have to make way for the captain. With RR fighting to stay afloat and MI flying high with confidence, we can expect a cracker.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 25, 2020 23:36:13 IST

Tags:

