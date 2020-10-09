IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals clinch victory by 46 runs

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: That's it, DC win by 46 runs. RR bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs, in their reply to DC's 184/8. Rabada gets his third wicket, Pant collects catch to dismiss Varun Aaron and finish the match. DC on top of the table.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals got their campaign off to a good start with back to back victories against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, both their victories came at Sharjah, a stadium that has been a paradise for the batsmen due to the smaller dimensions of the boundaries.

Just as they moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for their next three encounters, things went downhill for the Steve Smith-led side. They endured three defeats on the trot (against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) was the lone warrior in their mammoth chase of 194 against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia powered them to victories. However, over-reliance on these three batsmen is a pressing concern and the team should rectify it quickly if they want to get their campaign back on track.

The team’s bowling department has been shakey so far. Hence, they brought in young Karthik Tyagi into the playing XI as a replacement for Jaydev Unadkat, who was proving costly. Again, the overreliance on Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal is too much, and their Indian seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Tyagi need to step up. Tom Curran is good with his variations but is yet to pull off a match-winning performance with the ball.

RR certainly need to bring their A-game against DC, who have looked impressive in the tournament so far. Young Shreyas Iyer will be a happy man as his team has clinched four victories from five games. The reason behind DC’s consistency is that they have stepped up as a unit. Even their replacements have made it count. Rabada has led the DC pace attack with finesse while Prithvi Shaw has consistently provided them with solid starts at the top of the order.

DC currently occupy the second position on the points table with 8 points from five games while RR (at seventh) are only ahead of KXIP with four points from five games.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

