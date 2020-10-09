Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 09 October, 2020

09 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

184/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 23
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

138/10 (19.4 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
184/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.20 138/10 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.01

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs

Kartik Tyagi - 1

Varun Aaron - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kartik Tyagi not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 3.4 0 35 3
Anrich Nortje 4 0 25 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 138/10 (19.4)

2 (2) R/R: 4

Varun Aaron 1(2) S.R (50)

c Rishabh Pant b Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals clinch victory by 46 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals clinch victory by 46 runs

Highlights

title-img
23:44 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is named Man of the Match

"One of the important things about this attack is that most of the bowlers can bowl at any time. I know my role comes up when the game is nicely poised. You have to be brave at that time and put your hand up. Today the ball was soaking well, and the sweat didn't help much."
23:22 (IST)

That's it, DC win by 46 runs. RR bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs, in their reply to DC's 184/8. Rabada gets his third wicket, Pant collects catch to dismiss Varun Aaron and finish the match. DC on top of the table.
23:19 (IST)

OUT! Rabada strikes, his second wicket tonight, slower ball, going away from Tewatia, he swung hard at it to off side, but the ball instead took the inside edge on to the stumps. Nine down RR. Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 38(29)
23:07 (IST)

OUT! Hetmyer with another stunning catch! What a fielder! Harshal bowls a fuller length, Gopal swings hard at it and hits it to front of the square where Hetmyer takes another catch diving forward. Third umpire takes a long look at it but in the end there was no conclusive evidence to overrule the soft signal which was out.  Shreyas Gopal c Hetmyer b Harshal Patel 2(3)
22:49 (IST)

OUT! Archer gone! Length ball, Archer swings and does not connect properly, balls goes high up in the air and Iyer comes right under it, takes a very good catch. Jofra Archer c Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 2(4)  
22:41 (IST)

OUT! Axar strikes and Rabada takes a good catch in the deep on the on side. Short ball, Tye swung his bat and it went to Rabada at deep mid-wicket who looked like had misjudged it but recovered quickly to take it in the end. RR six down and time out called. 
Tye c Rabada b Axar 6(6) 
22:33 (IST)

OUT! Bowled'em! Jaiswal gone. Slower ball from Stoinis and fuller, Jaiswal was early to play it, to the on side and ended up chopping it on the stumps. RR five down now. Jaiswal b Stoinis 34(36) 
22:28 (IST)

OUT! Lomror gone and Ashwin it is with the wicket. Lomror wanted to play to the on side and the ball took the leading edge and went straight to short cover. RR four down and in deep trouble. Lomror c Axar b Ashwin 1(2)
22:08 (IST)

OUT! That's a big wicket! Smith gone! DC are not dropping any catch tonight. On his legs and Smith flicks it square leg boundary where Hetmyer took a stunning catch inches from the ground diving forward. Umpires went upstairs but it is a clean catch, the replays suggest. Smith c Hetmyer b Nortje 24(17) 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Buttler gone!  Ashwin comes in and bowling to Buttler, had a square leg in place, Buttler swept and hit it directly to Dhawan who was placed there. First wicket for DC. Buttler c Dhawan b Ashwin 13(8)
21:14 (IST)

Harshal goes big but the ball falls straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder. Archer gets his third wicket of the night. Harshal Patel c Rahul Tewatia b Jofra Archer 16(15)
21:10 (IST)

Edge and taken! 

Axar's cameo comes to an end. Axar c Buttler b Tye 17(8)
20:58 (IST)

Hetmyer tries to make it three sixes in a row but finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Good catch! Hetmyer c Rahul Tewatia b Kartik Tyagi 45(24)
20:39 (IST)

Stoinis falls! 

Tewatia with a much-deserved wicket. Wide delivery but the batsman goes for the cut and hands a simple catch to the point fielder. Stoinis c Smith b Rahul Tewatia 39(30)
20:20 (IST)

Another run-out!

Rishabh Pant, what have you done? Stoinis hits it straight to the fielder as Pant doesn't see the ball and jogs to the middle of the crease. Pant run out (Vohra/Rahul Tewatia) 5(9)   
20:00 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is gone! 

What a wicket for Rajasthan. A direct hit from Jaiswal at cover point does the trick. Shreyas Iyer run out (Jaiswal) 22(18)
19:53 (IST)

Archer with the wicket again! 

Shaw goes for another big hit but top-edges the delivery. Archer watches the ball till the last minute and takes a good catch. Prithvi Shaw c and b Jofra Archer 19(10) 
19:37 (IST)

Jofra Archer strikes! 

Not a good ball but Dhawan sends the ball straight to mid-wicket fielder. Dhawan c Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 5(4) 
19:06 (IST)

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
19:00 (IST)

Toss update

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and Steve Smith opts to bowl first. 
18:56 (IST)

Pitch report:

Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater say that the pitch has not changed much. It is hard and flat. Bowl first or bat first, does not matter here in Sharjah.
18:11 (IST)

Here are the two squads: 

RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
23:45 (IST)

That's it from us tonight as well. DC winning games after games. What a fielding display from them. Hetmyer was not among runs. Was one of the weak links in the XI but tonight everything has changed for him. DC on top of the table. 

RR, well, they have not played as a unit in past few games and hopefully with Ben Stokes back, we will see better show from this team. 

Full Scorecard
23:44 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is named Man of the Match

"One of the important things about this attack is that most of the bowlers can bowl at any time. I know my role comes up when the game is nicely poised. You have to be brave at that time and put your hand up. Today the ball was soaking well, and the sweat didn't help much."

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, DC Captain: We thought this was an under par score but we knew that wicket was stopping a bit and bowlers executed the plans well. Wicket surprised us because we also wanted to bowl first because we thought wicket will be flat in the second innings. Team makes it easy for me. Really happy with support staff as well. Bowlers have stuck to the plans. The way we gelled up at the start was very good. Everyone is taking responsibility and that is the strength of the team. We have to be consistent with our approach. IPL can surprise you any time so we come with our plan. 

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

Steve Smith

"We are not playing good enough. Not executing well when pressure is on. Bowlers did a reasonable job. We hope to remain positive, need to turnaround quickly. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have. Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow."  

Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

That's it, DC win by 46 runs. RR bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs, in their reply to DC's 184/8. Rabada gets his third wicket, Pant collects catch to dismiss Varun Aaron and finish the match. DC on top of the table.

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rabada strikes, his second wicket tonight, slower ball, going away from Tewatia, he swung hard at it to off side, but the ball instead took the inside edge on to the stumps. Nine down RR. Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 38(29)

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/8 ( Rahul Tewatia 38 , Kartik Tyagi 1)

Nortje continues. Tewatia hitting that odd boundary every over and he is not taking singles as he wants to bat till the end. RR need to at least bat 20 overs and not get out and this is his target. Last over to go. RR need 49. Let's see how much can they get in the last.

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rabada drops it at deep mid-wicket and the ball bounces once to cross the boundary

Full Scorecard
23:11 (IST)

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 129/8 ( Rahul Tewatia 33 , Kartik Tyagi 1)

Harshal completes his quota. He removes Gopal on the second ball thanks to another stunning catch from Hetmyer. RR now eight down. Rajasthan Royals need 56 runs in 12 balls.
 

Full Scorecard
23:09 (IST)
six

SIX! Length ball and Tewatia swings hard and clears the deep point boundary easily.

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: That's it, DC win by 46 runs. RR bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs, in their reply to DC's 184/8. Rabada gets his third wicket, Pant collects catch to dismiss Varun Aaron and finish the match. DC on top of the table.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals got their campaign off to a good start with back to back victories against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, both their victories came at Sharjah, a stadium that has been a paradise for the batsmen due to the smaller dimensions of the boundaries.

Just as they moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for their next three encounters, things went downhill for the Steve Smith-led side. They endured three defeats on the trot (against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) was the lone warrior in their mammoth chase of 194 against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia powered them to victories. However, over-reliance on these three batsmen is a pressing concern and the team should rectify it quickly if they want to get their campaign back on track.

The team’s bowling department has been shakey so far. Hence, they brought in young Karthik Tyagi into the playing XI as a replacement for Jaydev Unadkat, who was proving costly. Again, the overreliance on Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal is too much, and their Indian seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Tyagi need to step up. Tom Curran is good with his variations but is yet to pull off a match-winning performance with the ball.

RR certainly need to bring their A-game against DC, who have looked impressive in the tournament so far. Young Shreyas Iyer will be a happy man as his team has clinched four victories from five games. The reason behind DC’s consistency is that they have stepped up as a unit. Even their replacements have made it count. Rabada has led the DC pace attack with finesse while Prithvi Shaw has consistently provided them with solid starts at the top of the order.

DC currently occupy the second position on the points table with 8 points from five games while RR (at seventh) are only ahead of KXIP with four points from five games.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)  

Updated Date: October 09, 2020 23:48:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win

DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs, jump to top of table
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 59 runs, jump to top of table

DC win by 59 runs! That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs

Superb performance from Delhi Capitals as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to make it two wins out of two.