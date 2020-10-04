Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 04 October, 2020

04 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

208/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 17
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

174/7 (20.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad
208/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.40 174/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.70

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Rashid Khan - 2

Sandeep Sharma - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rashid Khan not out 3 7 0 0
Sandeep Sharma not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 41 2
Kieron Pollard 3 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 172/7 (18.5)

2 (2) R/R: 1.71

Abhishek Sharma 10(13) S.R (76.92)

b Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs, jump to top of points table

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs, jump to top of points table

Highlights

title-img
19:28 (IST)

MI win by 34 runs!

SRH's winning run is over. At the small Sharjah ground. SRH has only managed 174/7 trying to chase a target of 209. MI register a win because of some excellent bowling execution and due to some ordinary batting by Hyderabad. 
19:21 (IST)

OUT! Abhishek Sharma b Bumrah 10(13)

Abhishek was trying to be cheeky. Shuffled across for a scoop but fails to connect and Bumrah breaks the middle stump.
19:18 (IST)

OUT! Abdul Samad c Rohit b Bumrah 20(9)

Samad went after the fuller outside off delivery by Bumrah but failed to connect properly and the leading edge is taken by Rohit at the extra cover area.
18:59 (IST)

OUT! Warner c Ishan Kishan b Pattinson 60(44)

Warner is out. SRH's hopes take a big jolt. Warner was under pressure to score quick runs. Went hard against the length ball outside off, got a thick outside-edge which was taken by a flying Kishan at short third man. 
18:51 (IST)

OUT! Priyam Garg c Rahul Chahar b Krunal Pandya 8(7)

Chahar takes an excellent catch at deep square leg to remove Garg. The batsman spotted a full toss and slog swept it up and over but it went so high that it didn't find the distance. Chahar reverse cupped it brilliantly just ahead of the ropes. Umpires had a look and it was a clean catch.
18:39 (IST)

OUT! Williamson c de Kock b Boult 3(5)

Another brilliant slower ball from Boult. Williamson was fed a slower short ball and he was caught in two minds, whether to play the upper-cut or not, eventually ended up edging it to the keeper.
18:38 (IST)

FIFTY! Warner gets to his fifty. He is playing the skipper's innings and he needs to continue here
18:23 (IST)

OUT!  Manish Pandey c Pollard b Pattinson 30(19)

That can be called a soft dismissal for Pandey. Sharjah doesn't have long boundaries, so more often than not, you should be clearing the ropes but Pandey didn't get the momentum into his shot as he was offered a fuller and wide delivery Pattinson. And all Pollard had to do at long-off was to pluck it out of thin air.
17:51 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow c Hardik Pandya b Boult 25(15) 

Excellent bowling by Boult! Bairstow undone by the slower ball. He was expecting more pace on the short ball but there wasn't and the batsman failed to find the distance, placing his shot directly into the hands of the deep square leg fielder.
17:16 (IST)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 208/5 ( Kieron Pollard 25 , Krunal Pandya 20)

SRH need 209 to win.

Kaul bowls the last over of the day. Starts off with a yorker and Pollard collects just one. Next ball, yorker to Pandya and he cleaned him up. Krunal comes in and hits two sixes and two fours on the four balls he faces in the over. He has hit 20 off 4 balls and Mumbai post 208/5 in 20 overs. Kaul gave 64 today, a forgettable for him.
17:11 (IST)

OUT! Pandya gone, yorker from Kaul bowled from round the stumps and Pandya tried to play the helicopter but missed it altogether and ball hit the stumps. Hardik Pandya b S Kaul 28(19) 
16:49 (IST)

OUT! Manish Pandey suddenly pulls off a stunner, runs to straight boundary and dives to his right to catch the ball with two hands and it is Ishan Kishan who is going back. Ishan Kishan c Manish Pandey b Sandeep Sharma 31(23) 
16:38 (IST)

OUT! Rashid Khan strikes. Quicker delivery from him to QDK and the left-handed batsman attempted a pull on back foot but ended up hitting it high up in the air on the on side inside the 30 yard, Rashid calmly caught it himself. de Kock c and b Rashid Khan 67(39)  
16:01 (IST)

OUT! Lucky Kaul, on the legs of Surya and he tried to hit it square on the leg side but ended up giving a catch to short fine leg fielder. Kaul was not happy with the ball but he has got a wicket nevertheless. Suryakumar Yadav c T Natarajan b S Kaul 27(18) 
15:36 (IST)

OUT! Rohit Sharma is going back in just the first over of the day. Wide delivery from Sandeep Sharma, Rohit went after it but ended up edging it behind the stumps. Onfield umpired had turned it down but Warner went upstairs, and the reviews is successful. Rohit c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 6(5) 
15:05 (IST)

Teams:

SRH XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

MI XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah  
19:35 (IST)

It's not just a win for MI but they have shown that you can restrict teams for less than 200 at Sharjah. Quinton de Kock found form finally and made 67 as MI scored 208/5. SRH, in reply, were in the chase for some time with David Warner scoring 60. But the collapse from the other and the frail middle order of Hyderabad gave up in the long run. The second match of the day is already underway, CSK are taking on KXIP. You can follow the match live here.

That's it from our side for now. Bye! 

Full Scorecard
19:33 (IST)

This is the first time in eight innings at Sharjah that a team scored less than 200 runs in an innings this season. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:33 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:28 (IST)

MI win by 34 runs!

SRH's winning run is over. At the small Sharjah ground. SRH has only managed 174/7 trying to chase a target of 209. MI register a win because of some excellent bowling execution and due to some ordinary batting by Hyderabad. 

Full Scorecard
19:24 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 172/7 ( Rashid Khan 1 , Sandeep Sharma 0)

Samad showed some promise in the last over but it proved be just a faint hope. He got out trying to hit Bumrah through the line. His slog down the ground ended up in a leading edge that as taken at cover area. SRH also lost Abhishek in the over who was cleaned up trying to play the scoop. 37 needed from last over. 

Full Scorecard
19:21 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Abhishek Sharma b Bumrah 10(13)

Abhishek was trying to be cheeky. Shuffled across for a scoop but fails to connect and Bumrah breaks the middle stump.

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Abdul Samad c Rohit b Bumrah 20(9)

Samad went after the fuller outside off delivery by Bumrah but failed to connect properly and the leading edge is taken by Rohit at the extra cover area.

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)
six

SIX! Easy picking this. Waist height short ball and Samad smacks it over deep backward square leg. Good start to the over.

Full Scorecard
19:17 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/5 ( Abhishek Sharma 10 , Abdul Samad 14)

Boult back into the attack and Kiwi pacer has been the star of MI's bowling. Just four from the over as Boult went full and wide of off. 47 needed in last two overs. Boult's quota is over with figures of 4-0-28-2.

Full Scorecard
19:13 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 158/5 ( Abhishek Sharma 7 , Abdul Samad 13)

Bumrah back into attack. He started the over so well. With yorkers, fuller deliveries outside off that was tough to put away but Samad showed some of his class towards the end of the over. He got deep into the crease to pick one of the fuller deliveries down the ground for a maximum. Slashed a wide and fuller delivery to third man fence. 14 from the over. 51 needed from here. 

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)
four

FOUR! Wide, offside delivery from Bumrah. Samad slashes it hard to beat the third man fielder

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: MI win by 34 runs!
SRH's winning run is over. At the small Sharjah ground. SRH has only managed 174/7 trying to chase a target of 209. MI register a win because of some excellent bowling execution and due to some ordinary batting by Hyderabad.

Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will have an edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams face off in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Both MI and SRH are entering this game fresh from their respective wins over KXIP and CSK, but MI’s explosive batsmen will be keen to take advantage against SRH, especially with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s likely absence.

In a big blow for the Hyderabad franchise, Bhuvneshwar injured his left thigh while bowling his final over against CSK on Friday, and was forced off the field soon after. Khaleel Ahmed stepped in to complete the over for Bhuvneshwar.

And Bhuvneshwar’s absence would mean an advantage for MI’s explosive big-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who will look to make use of the short boundaries in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a dream land for batsmen, with Rajasthan Royals successfully defending 216 against Chennai Super Kings in September.

SRH, meanwhile, had to heavily rely on youngsters Priyam Garg (51) and Abhishek Sharma (31) as their top-order failed to fire against CSK. While David Warner (28) and Manish Pandey (29) failed to convert starts, Jonny Bairstow (0) and Kane Williamson (9) even failed to get going.

The onus will also be on Rashid Khan to get the crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar’s likely absence means there will be added pressure on T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed during the death overs.

Squads: 

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 04, 2020 19:36:01 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Kings XI crush Royal Challengers by 97 runs, collect first points of season

That's the game for Punjab. They beat RCB by 97 runs, a massive victory for them. Chahal the last man to be dismissed. Fuller from Ashwin, Chahal sweeps but missed and the ball hits the pad, Punjab appeal and umpire raises the finger to finish the game. Punjab collect their first points. An embarrassing loss for RCB.

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch victory by 7 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch victory by 7 runs

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another defeat this season as David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them by seven runs.

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore clinch victory by 10 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore clinch victory by 10 runs

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore begin IPL 2020 campaign with a 10-run victory against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad