Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 02 October, 2020

02 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

164/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 14
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

157/5 (20.0 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings
164/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.20 157/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85

Match Ended

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 23

Sam Curran - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 47 36 4 1
Sam Curran not out 15 5 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 3.5 0 34 0
Abdul Samad 4 0 41 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 114/5 (17.4)

43 (43) R/R: 18.42

Sam Curran 15(5)

Ravindra Jadeja 50(35) S.R (142.85)

c Abdul Samad b T Natarajan
IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch victory by 7 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch victory by 7 runs

title-img
00:14 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That was some match. SRH did incredibly well to put a decent total on the board despite starting their innings in disarray, thanks to heroic batting from Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg. MS Dhoni and Chennai then did their best to chase down Hyderabad, but eventually fell short. We could all do with a break after the exhilarating last few hours of action, so here's where we bid you adieu. Do tune in tomorrow though, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from the first IPL double-header! Until then, goodbye and goodnight. 
23:59 (IST)

Man of the Match, Priyam Garg: 

I'm feeling really good. This is a great stage for me, I'm playing with so many good players. 

I wasn't too worried heading in to bat in troubling situations, I was just focussed on playing my own game. The team management put a lot of trust in me, even though my first match didn't go well.

I've been playing with Abhishek Sharma since we were kids, we know each others' style very well, I knew what he was trying to do, he knew what I was trying to do.

I had a bit of positive energy after that innings, it really helped me when I was fielding. I'm a lot more confident in myself, after having played so well in such a big tournament. 
23:56 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, David Warner: 

I backed him, I had no option. Khaleel was there with five balls to bowl, we tried to kill the game there. I told him, you have to get five good balls in, he said he'll try. Could've given it to Abhishek, but I'm glad I made the decision to give it to Samad.

This week it was a bit bare, compared to the last one we played on. It's quite challenging, you don't really get the type of length to hit it down the ground. It was good to see a bit of swing early on though. Yeah, tad difficult in the middle, but credit to the way our boys came out and backed themselves. 

In my first press conference, I had a conversation about trusting our middle order. When these guys don't get the opportunity to bat for some time, it can be quite difficult. I told them, just play your game. They asked me what I thought was a good total, I said 150. They Put up 160, almost 170. I'm really really proud of them.

Having a bowling coach who was a spinner, the pacers have to work really hard. 20 minutes at the beginning of every session, it's just them practising yorkers. We really pride ourselves on this, we're a team that I would back to do well in death situations. These are rewards we're getting for our hard work, and hopefully we now have some momentum moving forward in the tournament. 
23:33 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 157/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 47 , Sam Curran 15)

Spin to finish, Abdul Samad has been given the responsibility of bowling the last over. 28 needed off six! Worst possible start from Samad, it's a wide that goes racing off to the boundary! 5 runs and six balls left! MS Dhoni is struggling here though. He manages to sprint his lungs out though, to get two runs on the second ball. He's limping to the finish line. 21 needed from 5 balls. Straight down the ground, and it's hit like a bullet! 4 runs! 17 needed from 4! He doesn't get a hold of the next shot though, it's just a single. Huge pressure on Sam Curran. 16 needed off 3. This is a much narrower finish than you could have expected 10 overs ago. Single. Surely this is beyond their reach now. 15 needed from 2. Samad just needs to bowl a decent ball. Just a single. 14 needed from 1. Samad is just 18 years old, by the way. The last ball goes for six, but it just isn't enough from Curran. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 7 runs!
23:07 (IST)

OUT! The celebrations don't last long, Ravindra Jadeja is sent back to the pavilion after picking out Samad on the boundary line. Ravindra Jadeja c Abdul Samad b Natarajan 50 (35b)
22:15 (IST)

OUT! Another huge wicket goes, this time it's Kedar Jadhav! Abdul Samad bowls a slower delivery, and Jadhav whacks it straight to the welcoming hands of Warner. 
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Is Du Plessis out here? The South African was struggling to get back, and Bairstow appears to have taken the bails off. It looks for a minute like it could be the gloves that hit the wicket, not the ball. Nope, he's out. Faf du Plessis run out (Bairstow) 22 (19b)
21:58 (IST)

OUT! Ambati Rayudu's out of here and it's Thangarasu Natarajan who gets the wicket. Fantastic delivery, he knocks the top off. Ambati Rayudu b Natarajan 8 (9b)
21:42 (IST)

OUT! Shane Watson walks back, after a huge inside edge takes the bails off! Great start for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Watson b Kumar 1 (6b) 
20:31 (IST)

Run-out!

Williamson is angry! He calls for a single but is sent back by Priyam Garg. The throw is not a great one but Dhoni ensures the stumps are broken before Williamson crosses the line. Williamson run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 9(13)
20:07 (IST)

Shardul strikes! 

Poor shot from Manish Pandey who hits it straight to the mid-off fielder. Manish Pandey c Sam Curran b S Thakur 29(21). 
19:35 (IST)

BOWLED!

In swinging delivery from the Chahar shatters the stumps! Bairstow walks back without opening his account. J Bairstow b Chahar 0 (3b).
19:06 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
19:01 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and David Warner chooses to bat first! 
17:25 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of Game 14 of IPL 2020!

Today we have a match between two sides who find themselves at the bottom of the table. Chennai Super Kings come into the match having their last two games of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from back-to-back defeats in the opening two matches to record a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last outing. Stay tuned for all the updates, live score and over-by-over commentary!
23:40 (IST)

MS Dhoni: "Not able to middle the deliveries. Maybe trying to hit the ball too hard. I am fine, the throat starts to get dry in these sort of conditions. Nobody wants to drop catches but at this level, you need to draw a line that these catches have to be taken. There are plenty of positives in this game. A few areas to improve and we'll come back stronger."

23:33 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 157/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 47 , Sam Curran 15)

Spin to finish, Abdul Samad has been given the responsibility of bowling the last over. 28 needed off six! Worst possible start from Samad, it's a wide that goes racing off to the boundary! 5 runs and six balls left! MS Dhoni is struggling here though. He manages to sprint his lungs out though, to get two runs on the second ball. He's limping to the finish line. 21 needed from 5 balls. Straight down the ground, and it's hit like a bullet! 4 runs! 17 needed from 4! He doesn't get a hold of the next shot though, it's just a single. Huge pressure on Sam Curran. 16 needed off 3. This is a much narrower finish than you could have expected 10 overs ago. Single. Surely this is beyond their reach now. 15 needed from 2. Samad just needs to bowl a decent ball. Just a single. 14 needed from 1. Samad is just 18 years old, by the way. The last ball goes for six, but it just isn't enough from Curran. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 7 runs!

23:29 (IST)
four

4! It's a rocket and it's hit straight down the ground by MS Dhoni. CSK 148/5

23:27 (IST)

MS Dhoni in 20th over in IPL:

SR : 242.3
4s: 39
6s: 49

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:27 (IST)
23:25 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 137/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 39 , Sam Curran 8)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, a single in the first ball. Oh, he's pulled up short in his run up for the second delivery, it looks like he's tweaked something here. He's shaking his head, SRH's medical team is running out. He's rubbing his left thigh. He's yanked down his pants, he's being taped up quite heavily. He gingerly runs around, looks like he's still going to bowl the over. Warner will be praying this isn't a long-term injury. He pulls up again on his run up. It doesn't seem like he's going to be able to bowl. He's done. Five balls, who's stepping up here? Surely it has to be Samad. Nope, it's Khaleel. 

Second ball of the over, and Dhoni hits to deep midwicket. O lord, Abdul Samad what have you done? Some terrible fielding from the young cricketer, and it's a boundary! Dhoni goes for another big shot, miscues and then runs two. He looks like he's picked up an injury of his own. He runs two on the next ball as well, maybe the injury's not too bad? Oh wait, he's calling for a physio, and we have another little break. This could be troubling for CSK, he's their best shot at winning this. What's Dhoni going to do? It looks like he's staying on. Can he regain his momentum? Of course he can, this is Dhoni we're talking about! Massive six from the Chennai skipper, over the midwicket boundary! Single on the final ball, Dhoni keeps strike for the last over. 

23:24 (IST)
six

6! His legs are hurting, but his arms are just fine. Dhoni absolutely thrashes that over the midwicket boundary.

23:20 (IST)

4! Misfield from Abdul Samad and MS Dhoni has a four out of nothing. 

Preview: In a very unusual scenario, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are bottom of the Indian Premier League standings, will lock horns with seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the ongoing cash-rich league on Friday.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the standings after below-par starts to their campaign, and clearly have their task cut out for the rest of the tournament.

After suffering losses in their first two matches, it was only in their previous clash (against Delhi Capitals) that SRH claimed the season’s first win, thanks to the bowlers as well as openers David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53).

Rashid Khan spun a web, picking three wickets for just 14 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 2/25.

What’s more, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson finally made a return to the playing XI, and impressed right away, scoring 41 off 26 deliveries. Williamson was given the nod ahead of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, and the SRH team management may not want to change a match-winning side.

CSK, meanwhile, will be looking to start afresh after a six-day break following their defeat to DC on 25 September. The Men in Yellow were completely outplayed in that match, as Prithvi Shaw (64) and DC’s bowling department, led by Kagiso Rabada, gave CSK a night to forget.

They have, however, received a huge boost ahead of the crunch South Indian derby — Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit for the marquee clash. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same on Thursday.

Rayudu, who scored a match-winning 71 runs in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians, sustained a mild hamstring injury in that game, and eventually missed the two matches that followed. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo will be in line to make his first appearance this season. Bravo, who played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recently, picked up a niggle during the tournament, and did not bowl in the final against St Lucia Zouks. England’s Sam Curran has been stepping up in Bravo’s absence, and has impressed, picking up five wickets in three games.

It will certainly be a big game for both these sides, more so for CSK due to the fact that they have reached the IPL playoffs in every season they have taken part in.

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Updated Date: October 03, 2020 00:06:53 IST

Tags:

