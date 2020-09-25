Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 September, 2020

25 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

175/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
Chennai Super Kings

131/7 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings
175/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.75 131/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.55

Sam Curran - 1

Ravindra Jadeja - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 26 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 131/7 (20)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Sam Curran 1(2)

Ravindra Jadeja 12(9) S.R (133.33)

c Amit Mishra b Kagiso Rabada
IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs

Highlights

23:28 (IST)

Prithvi Shaw: At the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year also, but was making silly mistakes. This time I decided to play more ground shots. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and understand how it went and what I could do. The wicket was nice to bat on.
23:26 (IST)

Prithvi Shaw is the Player of the Match
23:04 (IST)

DC WIN BY 44 RUNS! 

OUT! Jadeja c Mishra b Rabada 12(9) 

A wicket on the last ball for Rabada. Jadeja plays the square cut straight to Mishra at backward point. Second consecutive win for DC in two matches. Second defeat for CSK. 
23:02 (IST)

OUT! Dhoni c Pant b Rabada 15(12)

Fine catch by Pant diving in front to dismiss his predecessor Dhoni. It was a slower short delivery from Rabada. Dhoni went for the pull shot, went early into it and edged the ball to the keeper. 
22:50 (IST)

OUT! Du Plessis c Pant b Rabada 43(35)

Smart bowling from Rabada. Faf was backing away so Rabada kept is short and wide. Faf reached for it and edged it to the keeper Pant. Game over?
22:49 (IST)

DROPPED! It's Hetmyer again who puts down the catch. Faf was looking to slog one on leg but the ball took the outside half of the bat and flew over cover as Hetmyer came running but failed to judge the catch completely
22:37 (IST)

OUT! Kedar Jadhav lbw b Nortje 26(21) 

Plumb! That was dead in front of the wicket. Jadhav was trying to play the short-arm pull against the length delivery from Nortje but once he missed there was no confusion on whether he was out or not. 
22:15 (IST)

DROPPED! Hetmyer puts down a sitter at cover-point. Faf offered the chance with a chip on off but Hetmyer messed it up
22:03 (IST)

OUT!  Ruturaj Gaikwad run out (Pant/Axar) 5(10)

Faf inside-edges the shot to square leg and was not keen on the single but Gaikwad was already halfway down the pitch, was forced to run back but fell short of his crease. Very good work by Pant to run to the ball and get the run out.
21:49 (IST)

OUT! Vijay c Rabada b Nortje 10(15) 

Vijay was always looking out of sorts. The pressure was building on the opener and he had to go for the big shot. The execution however was not right. He went with a full swing of the bat, failed to time the shot and lob is taken at mid on.
21:42 (IST)

OUT! Watson c Hetmyer b Axar 14(16)

DC get the big wicket. There was just too much pressure to score runs. There was a fielder at deep midwicket and yet Watson went for the shot, the ball was quicker than expected and not short enough as he gets caught in the deep.
21:32 (IST)

DROPPED! It was sitter. Watson played the flick shot straight to the fielder at square leg but Shaw has spilled that out
21:22 (IST)

Time for the chase! Murali Vijay and Shane Watson are out in the middle to bat. Vijay on strike. Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over.
21:08 (IST)

CSK need 176 to win!

After the first wicket partnership it looked like CSK would be chasing at least 190 but they have done well to not allow DC to get there. 14 from the last over. Pant got a boundary by smoking the outside off fuller delivery over Hazlewood's head, Stoinis got a boundary by shuffling across and flicking the short ball dragging from off to fine leg fence. DC were also awarded four leg byes. 
21:02 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer c Dhoni b Sam Curran 26(22) 

Flying Dhoni takes an excellent catch diving to his right to send Iyer back to the hut. The scoreboard pressure forced the DC captain to go for an ugly hoick, Curran bowled a slower delivery and found the outside edge that was taken brilliantly by MSD. 
20:28 (IST)

OUT! Prithvi Shaw st Dhoni b Chawla 64(43) 

Second wicket for Chawla and he's now dismissed both the openers. Shaw stepped out to play the ball early but inside-edged it as it that rolled down to Dhoni who took the bails off.  
20:22 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan lbw b Chawla 35(27)

Not good batting by Dhawan. Conventional shots were getting him the boundaries, still he decided to play the reverse sweep and missed the ball as he got trapped in front of the stumps. 
20:16 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century comes up for Shaw in just 35 balls. He has set up the foundation for DC. Excellent batting. 
19:07 (IST)

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
19:06 (IST)

CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
19:06 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: We needed that win in the first game. Boys are motivated and we are in a great mindset. I would have chosen to field as well because in the last match dew played a great part. Ashwin, is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. We have two changes, Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma.
19:05 (IST)

MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. We need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe teams batting second so far in tournament have made mistakes to not win. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. One change, Ngidi misses out and Hazlewood comes in.
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni's CSK win toss and have opted to bowl first.
18:52 (IST)

Pitch report: "It's a beautiful wicket. Seamers getting most of the wickets bowling short," says Kevin Pietersen who thinks captain winning the toss should bowl first. Michael Slater feels batting first is the key.
23:35 (IST)

The day comes to an end for all fo us. DC would be very happy. They have two wins from two matches but more importantly it was a pretty neat performance today. Their batsmen came good after a poor show in the first match and their bowling looks really good. Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been excellent. They are going to be a tough team to beat this season. CSK on the other hand have a lot to worry about, especially the batting department. They have a long break coming up to work on the issues. 

That's all from us for tonight. Good night! 

Prithvi Shaw: At the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year also, but was making silly mistakes. This time I decided to play more ground shots. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and understand how it went and what I could do. The wicket was nice to bat on.

Shreyas Iyer:

"I am really happy with the performance. Boys lived up to the expectations. Openers gave us an amazing start and with the way we finished, it was an over-par score. It's really important for us to stick together as a team."

Prithvi Shaw is the Player of the Match

23:14 (IST)

MS Dhoni: 

"I don't think it's a good game for us. The break in the next seven days is the best chance for us. I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. If you look at the bowling department, they are not at all consistent. Spinners have not come to the party yet. Rayudu should play the next match so he gives us the room to experiment with the extra bowler."

23:04 (IST)
wkt

DC WIN BY 44 RUNS! 

OUT! Jadeja c Mishra b Rabada 12(9) 

A wicket on the last ball for Rabada. Jadeja plays the square cut straight to Mishra at backward point. Second consecutive win for DC in two matches. Second defeat for CSK. 

23:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Dhoni c Pant b Rabada 15(12)

Fine catch by Pant diving in front to dismiss his predecessor Dhoni. It was a slower short delivery from Rabada. Dhoni went for the pull shot, went early into it and edged the ball to the keeper. 

22:59 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 127/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 15 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)

CSK needed 55 from last two overs and all they get in this 19th over is six runs that also with two wide deliveries. Nortje finishes his spell with excellent figures of 4-0-21-2. He bowled it slow and both Dhoni and Jadeja struggled for timing. 

22:53 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 121/5 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

Rabada comes back and takes the wicket of Faf. Mostly its' game over for CSK but Dhoni is still out there. Faf was once again given a lifeline after Hetmyer failed to take the really high catch at cover but he edged the next ball to Pant. Jadeja is the new batsman. CSK need 55 runs in 12 balls.

22:51 (IST)
four

FOUR! Good shot by Jadeja immediately after coming out. He guided the short ball by Rabada excellently between backward point and short third man fielder. 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: DC WIN BY 44 RUNS! A wicket on the last ball for Rabada. Jadeja plays the square cut straight to Mishra at backward point. Second consecutive win for DC in two matches. Second defeat for CSK.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to make it two wins in two matches when they take on the under-pressure Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener, CSK endured a nightmarish performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, losing by 16 runs.

CSK’s spinners performed poorly in that match, and add to that, 30 runs came off Lungi Ngidi’s over during RR’s batting finale as Jofra Archer ran riot with an eight-ball knock of 27, which included four consecutive sixes as RR posted 216-7.

File image of CSK skipper MS Dhoni asnd his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

File image of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and his DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

While openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson got off to starts, only Faf du Plessis (72) could convert them into a big one.

MS Dhoni batted down the order at number seven, promoting the likes of Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and has been criticised for that as well as a slow start to his innings during an all-important run chase. CSK fell 16 runs short, despite Dhoni hitting three sixes in the final over.

Meanwhile, DC are coming fresh from a Super Over victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), after both teams scored 157-8 in their first match.

Kagiso Rabada proved why he could be a strong contender for the Purple Cap this season, registering figures of 2/28 and also picking both the wickets during the Super Over.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, too impressed with a 21-ball knock of 53, and showed that he could play a crucial role with the ball too, with figures of 2-29.

Squads: 

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Updated Date: September 25, 2020 23:30:48 IST

