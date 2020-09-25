IPL 2020 Highlights, CSK vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Clinical Delhi thump Chennai by 44 runs

The day comes to an end for all fo us. DC would be very happy. They have two wins from two matches but more importantly it was a pretty neat performance today. Their batsmen came good after a poor show in the first match and their bowling looks really good. Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been excellent. They are going to be a tough team to beat this season. CSK on the other hand have a lot to worry about, especially the batting department. They have a long break coming up to work on the issues.

That's all from us for tonight. Good night!