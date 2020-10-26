IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya takes a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement during MI vs RR match

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the first player in the ongoing Indian Premier League to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Pandya's gesture came during the game against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
While batting first, Pandya scored his half century in the 19th over. As a form of celebration, the MI batsman went ahead and bent his knee. The posture is renowned as the symbol of extending support to the movement which received massive thrust this year in the United States after George Floyd was killed by an on-duty police officer
West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard responded by raising his right fist..
After the game, Pandya posted a picture of him bending the knee on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Black Lives Matter” in the caption.
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yzUS1bWh7F
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 25, 2020
Pandya’s gesture came days after Sunrisers Hyderabad player Jason Holder expressed disappointment over international teams not taking a knee against racism after the England-West Indies series. "Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing," he added.
