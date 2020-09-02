IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir picks Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul as player to watch out for in upcoming season

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has named Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul as the cricketer he will watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This will be Rahul's first season as captain of KXIP.

In a report in IndiaTV News website which quoted his interaction on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show, Gambhir said he would genuinely want to watch what KL Rahul does in this IPL, adding, "Because according to me KL Rahul is a fantastic T20 cricketer, probably not Test cricket, but definitely T20 and white-ball cricketer."

Gambhir went on to add that since Rahul has got the captaincy this time around, everyone will have to see if he enjoys the stint because according to Gambhir, there has been a lot of promising players who have relished the positions while others "have been pulled down by the pressure of captaincy."

Gambhir was one of the key players when India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and captained KKR to IPL victories in 2012 and 2014.

Rahul, who has performed extremely well in limited-overs cricket, is considered to be a possible replacement for former skipper MS Dhoni as wicket-keeper in the Indian team.

In a recent interaction with Sportstar, Kings XI head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Rahul is the ‘first-choice wicket-keeper’ for them for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Kumble added that he thinks Rahul will take up keeping and then they will take it from there.