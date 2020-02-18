The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the league stage of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) for the year 2020.

The lung-opener will be played by two of the most successful franchises and the finalists of the 2019 edition — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March while the final will take place on 24 May.

The cash-rich league will go on for a duration of 57 days and feature only six afternoon games and doubleheaders.

The IPL will run six days longer than last year, BCCI added, with the extra days necessitated by the decision to do away with double-headers on Saturdays, limiting them to only Sundays.

While the BCCI revealed the league fixtures, it did not disclose the venue of the final for the eight-team tournament, which begins 11 days after India’s home ODI series against South Africa.

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign at Chennai on 2 April with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler expected to join the side after England wrap up a two-Test series in Sri Lanka in late March.

Here's the schedule for the league stage of IPL 2020:

29 March (evening): MI vs CSK at Mumbai

30 March (evening): DC vs KXIP at Delhi

31 March (evening): RCB vs KKR at Bengaluru

1 April (evening): SRH vs MI at Hyderabad

2 April (evening): CSK vs RR at Chennai

3 April (evening): KKR vs DC at Kolkata

4 April (evening): KXIP vs SRH at Mohali

5 April (afternoon): MI vs RCB at Mumbai

5 April (evening): RR vs DC at Jaipur/ Guwahati

6 April (evening): KKR vs CSK at Kolkata

7 April (evening): RCB vs SRH at Bengaluru

8 April (evening): KXIP vs MI at Mohali

9 April (evening): RR vs KKR at Jaipur/Guwahati

10 April (evening): DC vs RCB at Delhi

11 April (evening): CSK vs KXIP at Chennai

12 April (afternoon): SRH vs RR at Hyderabad

12 April (evening): KKR vs MI at Kolkata

13 April (evening): DC vs CSK at Delhi

14 April (evening): KXIP vs RCB at Mohali

15 April (evening): MI vs RR at Mumbai

16 April (evening): SRH vs KKR at Hyderabad

17 April (evening): KXIP vs CSK at Mohali

18 April (evening): RCB vs RR at Bengaluru

19 April (afternoon): DC vs KKR at Delhi

19 April (evening): CSK vs SRH at Chennai

20 April (evening): MI vs KXIP at Mumbai

21 April (evening): RR vs SRH at Jaipur

22 April (evening): RCB vs DC at Bengaluru

23 April (evening): KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata

24 April (evening): CSK vs MI at Chennai

25 April (evening): RR vs RCB at Jaipur

26 April (afternoon): KXIP vs KKR at Mohali

27 April (evening): CSK vs RCB at Chennai

28 April( evening): MI vs KKR at Mumbai

29 April (evening): RR vs KXIP at Jaipur

30 April (evening): SRH vs CSK at Hyderabad

1 May (evening): MI vs DC at Mumbai

2 May (evening): KKR vs RR at Kolkata

3 May (afternoon): RCB vs KXIP at Bengaluru

3 May (evening): DC vs SRH at Delhi

4 May (evening): RR vs CSK at Jaipur

5 May (evening): SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad

6 May (evening): DC vs MI at Delhi

7 May (evening): CSK vs KKR at Chennai

8 May (evening): KXIP vs RR at Mohali

9 May (evening): MI vs SRH at Mumbai

10 May (afternoon): CSK vs DC at Chennai

10 May (evening): KKR vs RCB at Kolkata

11 May (evening): RR vs MI at Jaipur

12 May (evening): SRH vs KXIP at Hyderabad

13 May (evening): DC vs RR at Delhi

14 May (evening): RCB vs CSK at Bengaluru

15 May (evening): KKR vs SRH at Kolkata

16 May (evening): KXIP vs DC at Mohali

17 May (evening): RCB vs MI at Bengaluru

With inputs from Reuters

