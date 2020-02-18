IPL 2020 full schedule: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings to lock horns in opening clash; league to feature only six doubleheaders
The 2020 edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will go on for a duration of 57 days and feature only six afternoon games and doubleheaders.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the league stage of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) for the year 2020.
The lung-opener will be played by two of the most successful franchises and the finalists of the 2019 edition — Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings — at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March while the final will take place on 24 May.
Representational image. Twitter @IPL
The cash-rich league will go on for a duration of 57 days and feature only six afternoon games and doubleheaders.
The IPL will run six days longer than last year, BCCI added, with the extra days necessitated by the decision to do away with double-headers on Saturdays, limiting them to only Sundays.
While the BCCI revealed the league fixtures, it did not disclose the venue of the final for the eight-team tournament, which begins 11 days after India’s home ODI series against South Africa.
The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign at Chennai on 2 April with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler expected to join the side after England wrap up a two-Test series in Sri Lanka in late March.
Here's the schedule for the league stage of IPL 2020:
29 March (evening): MI vs CSK at Mumbai
30 March (evening): DC vs KXIP at Delhi
31 March (evening): RCB vs KKR at Bengaluru
1 April (evening): SRH vs MI at Hyderabad
2 April (evening): CSK vs RR at Chennai
3 April (evening): KKR vs DC at Kolkata
4 April (evening): KXIP vs SRH at Mohali
5 April (afternoon): MI vs RCB at Mumbai
5 April (evening): RR vs DC at Jaipur/ Guwahati
6 April (evening): KKR vs CSK at Kolkata
7 April (evening): RCB vs SRH at Bengaluru
8 April (evening): KXIP vs MI at Mohali
9 April (evening): RR vs KKR at Jaipur/Guwahati
10 April (evening): DC vs RCB at Delhi
11 April (evening): CSK vs KXIP at Chennai
12 April (afternoon): SRH vs RR at Hyderabad
12 April (evening): KKR vs MI at Kolkata
13 April (evening): DC vs CSK at Delhi
14 April (evening): KXIP vs RCB at Mohali
15 April (evening): MI vs RR at Mumbai
16 April (evening): SRH vs KKR at Hyderabad
17 April (evening): KXIP vs CSK at Mohali
18 April (evening): RCB vs RR at Bengaluru
19 April (afternoon): DC vs KKR at Delhi
19 April (evening): CSK vs SRH at Chennai
20 April (evening): MI vs KXIP at Mumbai
21 April (evening): RR vs SRH at Jaipur
22 April (evening): RCB vs DC at Bengaluru
23 April (evening): KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata
24 April (evening): CSK vs MI at Chennai
25 April (evening): RR vs RCB at Jaipur
26 April (afternoon): KXIP vs KKR at Mohali
27 April (evening): CSK vs RCB at Chennai
28 April( evening): MI vs KKR at Mumbai
29 April (evening): RR vs KXIP at Jaipur
30 April (evening): SRH vs CSK at Hyderabad
1 May (evening): MI vs DC at Mumbai
2 May (evening): KKR vs RR at Kolkata
3 May (afternoon): RCB vs KXIP at Bengaluru
3 May (evening): DC vs SRH at Delhi
4 May (evening): RR vs CSK at Jaipur
5 May (evening): SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad
6 May (evening): DC vs MI at Delhi
7 May (evening): CSK vs KKR at Chennai
8 May (evening): KXIP vs RR at Mohali
9 May (evening): MI vs SRH at Mumbai
10 May (afternoon): CSK vs DC at Chennai
10 May (evening): KKR vs RCB at Kolkata
11 May (evening): RR vs MI at Jaipur
12 May (evening): SRH vs KXIP at Hyderabad
13 May (evening): DC vs RR at Delhi
14 May (evening): RCB vs CSK at Bengaluru
15 May (evening): KKR vs SRH at Kolkata
16 May (evening): KXIP vs DC at Mohali
17 May (evening): RCB vs MI at Bengaluru
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2020 15:36:51 IST
