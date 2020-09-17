IPL 2020: Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy to join Star Sports' commentary panel ahead of new season

Mumbai: IPL 2020 is all set to take viewers and fans by storm as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) launch their title defence with a match against seasoned favourites Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the tournament opener at Abu Dhabi on 19 September.

Ahead of the newest season of the IPL, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, has unveiled a new-look commentary panel that includes some of the most reputed cricket experts across the world.

Making his debut on the world feed will be former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, who will be joined by a host of experts that include the likes of Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Star Sports expert JP Duminy spoke on making his debut as a commentator, saying, “The IPL has always been considered as the pinnacle of cricket leagues where the stars of the game converge on the biggest platform of them all! I am really thrilled to be making my debut as a commentator for the IPL and I hope my experience and insights will empower viewers and fans to analyse, understand and most importantly, enjoy the games together."

"I can’t wait for the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings since I expect plenty of fireworks on the ground. I’m sure CSK and Dhoni fans all over the world will be ecstatic to watch MS Dhoni return to the playing field,” he added.

Star Sports expert Sunil Gavaskar expressed his joy on being part of the commentary panel, saying, “It’s an absolute delight to welcome back Indian cricket with the IPL and I hope this tournament can infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people. I am thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for one of the most electrifying cricket leagues, and I can’t wait to join the excitement along with the fans and viewers. The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between MI & CSK. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin!”